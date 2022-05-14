What time will The Circle Season 4 episodes 9-12 air on Netflix? Release date and more explored

Netflix is all set to release episodes 9 to 12 of The Circle Season 4 on May 18, 2022, at 3.00 am ET and 12.00 am PT on the streaming platform.

Season 4 started with Josh Brubaker (as Bru), Alex Brizard (as Nathan), John Franklin (as Carol), Parker Abbott (as Paul), Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton (as Jared), Alyssa Ljubicich, Crissa Jackson, Frank, Rachael, and Yu Ling Wu, but as the finale approaches, only a few players remain.

All about The Circle Season 4 episodes 9-12

Filmed in a fully furnished and ready-to-live Adelphi Wharf 1 apartment in Salford, England, the show is set to enter week three with new episodes releasing on Wednesday.

Episode 8, Circle Cyber Attack, saw a Circle Data Breach, and to save themselves from being blocked, players had to pass on the antivirus to another player. Any player left without the antivirus will be blocked from the show.

New players, Eversen and Trevor, passed on the antivirus to Frank, who passed it on to Yu Ling. Yu Ling passed it on to Rachel, who then sent the antivirus to Alex.

In the end, Alex passed the antivirus to Bru, leaving him in jeopardy of which remaining player gets the antivirus and who gets blocked.

Recap of The Circle episode 4-8

In the last episode, the Spice Girls (as Jared) and Crissa Jackson were eliminated from the show.

Since the Spice Girls were successful in hiding their identity as Jared, they increased the prize fund by $50,000 before revealing and voting for themselves in episode 5. In episode 7, top influencer Yu Ling visited Crissa to break the news of the latter’s elimination from the show.

Viewers and players were introduced to two new contestants joining the app-based game show, namely cruise director Eversen and Trevor (as Imani), who is the husband of season 2 winner DeLeesa.

After the recent elimination episode, The Circle is currently left with Josh Brubaker (as Bru), Alex Brizard (as Nathan), John Franklin (as Carol), Alyssa Ljubicich, Frank, Rachel, and Yu Ling Wu.

About The Circle

Season 4 of the American reality competition premiered on Netflix on May 4, 2022, with Michelle Buteau returning as host. The current season consists of 13 episodes with the final episode set to release on May 25.

In the game show, the players compete against each other to become popular but without meeting each other. Players communicate through a specially designed app and are free to play the game with their real identity or create a fake one.

Now, as the upcoming episode approaches, the mystery of who Bru will save - John or Alyssa - intensifies as both are Bru's close and trusted allies. Tune in on May 18 on Netflix to find out who gets blocked and who remains in The Circle.

Edited by Khushi Singh