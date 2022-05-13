Netflix's The Circle Season 4 elimination: Who went home in Episodes 5-8?

The Circle Season 4 Episodes 5 through 8 dropped on Netflix on May 11, 2022, at 3 am ET and 12 am PT. The latest episodes featured two significant eliminations.

Season 4 started with Crissa Jackson, Frank, Yu Ling Wu, Alyssa Ljubicich, John Franklin (as Carol), Parker Abbott (as Paul), Josh Brubaker (as Bru), Alex Brizard (as Nathan), and Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton (as Jared). After the eliminations, only a handful of players are left.

All about The Circle Season 4 eliminations

The Circle Season 4 saw two eliminations from the show in the latest episodes - the Spice Girls (as Jared) and Crissa Jackson.

Episode 5, Goodbye My Friends, started with the reveal of the final votes by Yu Ling and Rachel for Rachel and Alyssa respectively. Since the Spice Girls did not receive the majority of the votes, the girls increased the prize fund by $50,000 before revealing themselves as Jared and voting for themselves. At the end, the players were asked to rate each other.

In the next episode, titled All Is Fair in Circle War, the previous episode’s ratings were announced. Frank was in third place, Bru and John occupied the fourth place, and Crissa was at the bottom. Yu Ling and Alyssa were announced as influencers for occupying the top two spots in the ratings. By the end of the episode, the influencers were sent to the hangout to decide which player to block on The Circle.

Episode 7, titled The Party Divide, saw Yu Ling visit Crissa to tell her in person about the latter's elimination from the show.

The last episode of the week, Circle Cyber Attack, saw a Circle Data Breach. New players had to pass on the antivirus to another player to save them from being blocked. Players Eversen and Trevor passed the antivirus to Frank, who passed it to Yu Ling. Rachel and Alex then received the antivirus one by one and ultimately Bru was the one left in charge of deciding which players do not get the antivirus and which player gets blocked.

All about the new additions to The Circle

Episode 7 saw two new players join the app-based game show, namely Trevor (catfishing as Imani) and cruise director Eversen. Trevor revealed that he was playing as a catfish because he had been his wife DeLeesa's catfish during the second season. DeLeesa was the winner of the second season of the game show.

Both newbies invited the other players to the parties they were instructed to throw by The Circle. Bru and Rachel attended Eversen's party, while Nathan, JCarol, Alyssa, Yu Ling, and Frank attended Trevor’s party. By the end of the episode, players learned that there would be no more new additions to The Circle for now.

We have to wait to find out who Bru decides to block and which player will be eliminated next from the show. Episodes 9 through 12 will release on Wednesday, May 18, on Netflix.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee