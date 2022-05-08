What time will The Circle Season 4 episodes 5-8 air on Netflix? Release date and more explored

After a suspenseful first four episodes of The Circle, episodes 5-8 of the Season 4 show will air on Netflix on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3.01 am ET and 12.01 am PT.

The American version of the social media game show is based on the original version of the British show with the same name. Season 4 has been filmed in the Adelphi Wharf 1 apartment in Salford, England. The apartment is a furnished and ready-to-use for the players to live in and play the game, staying disconnected from the rest of the world.

All about Netflix’s show The Circle

The Circle premiered on Netflix with the first four episodes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The “spiciest” season ever featured Spice Girls, Mel B and Emma Bunton, on the show. The upcoming episodes will now air on coming Wednesday.

The new season began with players moving into The Circle, including Crissa Jackson, Frank, Yu Ling Wu, and Alyssa Ljubicich. The five contestants who will catfish the remaining players are John Franklin (as Carol), Parker Abbott (as Paul), Josh Brubaker (as Bru), and Alex Brizard (as Nathan).

The upcoming episodes will start with Rachel casting her vote to determine the catfishing profile of the Spice Girls. If the pop icons become successful in fooling the players, the cash prize on the show will be increased to $150,000.

The Spice Girls are playing under the name Jared and so far Bru voted for Rachel, Carol voted for Nathan, Crissa voted for Carol, Nathan voted for Rachel, and Alyssa and Frank voted for Jared.

Recap of The Circle episode 1-4

In episode 1, the first seven contestants voted for each other, making Frank and John the first influencers of the season. Paul and Yu Ling were placed in seventh and sixth place, respectively.

Additionally, Frank got the power to welcome a new contestant from two profiles: Trey, a 24-year-old aspiring fashion designer, and Jared, a 28-year-old children’s author. Frank picked Jared for the game.

The cast was informed about the new celebrity guests in episode 4, leaving all the players surprised. Of all the players, only Alyssa and Frank guessed the Spice Girls catfish name correctly.

The last episode also saw its first elimination. Parker Abbott, aka Paul, was the first player to be blocked as he failed to make enough connections.

Who will Rachel vote for and will the Spice Girls succeed in their mission to hide their identity and increase the cash prize? All this will be revealed in the upcoming episode of The Circle. Tune the show on May 11 on Netflix to find out the answer.

Edited by Khushi Singh