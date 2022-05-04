Who is Frank from The Circle? Digital Creator describes himself as the "influencing social worker"

Netflix is returning with its hit game show, The Circle, starring digital creator Frank as one of its contestants. The 29-year-old describes himself as the “influencing social worker.” He will play himself on the show alongside his fellow contestants Yu Ling Wu, Alyssa Ljubicich, Rachel Evans, and Crissa Jackson.

Premiering on May 4, the show will also feature five contestants catfishing the remaining players. These are Josh Brubaker (as Bru), Alex Brizard (as Nathan), John Franklin (as Carol), and Parker Abbott (as Paul).

Featuring a fresh set of contestants, The Circle is a bluff game show where players compete against each other to gain popularity and likes among each other without revealing their identity. They are allowed to text and send images to each other. Those who earn the highest likes from their unseen competitors will win the game.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

The Circle focuses on contestants who must fight for online popularity in the title app, either by playing themselves or becoming conniving catfish. While this season promises more fakes than ever, it also guarantees more drama and surprises. And hopefully, more iconic catfish witch hunts. (Hint: If you’re playing a twenty-something girl, be prepared with a full beat, OK?)

Frank from The Circle was on the verge of eviction in 2018

Born on April 11, 1993, the Maryland native Frank Grimsley’s life was miserable in 2018. He had graduated from college but had no job and had a negative bank account. Situations were such that he was on the verge of eviction. However, at the time of the crisis, he received an offer from an event planning company to host their program Swim Soirée.

Frank also got another offer to become one of the panelists of a plus-size shopping company. He was utterly shocked when they asked him about his rates. From this point, he realized that he could use the art of storytelling to make his living.

Since then, the 29-year-old digital creator has become a licensed therapist, storyteller, and DMV content creator. He frequently promotes many brands on his Instagram page. He gets to visit hotels, lounges, and cafes to try out their newest ventures.

The Maryland native calls himself an “influencing social worker” for the good he is doing. Frank is an advocate of body positivity. He accepts himself the way he is and urges people to do the same.

Viewers can watch The Circle season 4 on Netflix on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Edited by Suchitra