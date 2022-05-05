What was Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton’s catfish name in The Circle? Special celebrity guests surprise contestants

The new season of The Circle premiered its first four episodes on Netflix and was pretty dramatic, unpredictable, and full of surprises. The “spiciest” season ever premiered on the streaming platform on May 4, 2022, with Spice Girls on the show.

In episode 4, the players were alerted that they were playing a social media-based game alongside special celebrity guests Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton.

However, they were not informed that the Spice Girls’ catfish name was Jared, leaving the fans and the cast of the show surprised.

Who guessed Spice Girls’ catfish name right on The Circle

The first four episodes of season 4 of The Circle not only saw the first players of the season but also witnessed the arrival of two beloved Spice Girls, Mel B and Emma Bunton, who turned the game altogether.

The new season began with players moving into The Circle, including Frank, Yu Ling Wu, Alyssa Ljubicich, and Crissa Jackson. The five contestants who will catfish the remaining players are John Franklin (as Carol), Parker Abbott (as Paul), Josh Brubaker (as Bru), and Alex Brizard (as Nathan). Later, the Spice Girls (as Jared) joined the cast.

At the end of episode one, the first influencer of the season, Frank, got the power to choose a new contestant from a few two profiles, including a 24-year-old aspiring fashion designer Trey and 28-year-old children’s author Jared. Frank chose Jared as the new player.

In episode 4, the cast was informed about the new celebrity guests, leaving them shocked. Soon after the revelation, the cast started to guess the profile of the Spice Girls for the rest of the episode.

Bru and Alex suspected paranormal researcher Rachel to be the catfish name of the Spice Girls, but it was Alyssa and Frank who correctly guessed Jared as their catfish name on the show.

The Circle episode 4 ending, first elimination, and more

At the end of episode 4, Jared got two votes from Alyssa and Frank, Rachel got two votes from Bru and Nathan, and Carol and Nathan got one vote each.

However, the episode ended just before the final revelation. Viewers will now have to wait until next Wednesday to determine whether the Spice Girls managed to succeed or not in hiding their catfish profile.

In terms of elimination, Season 4 of the show changed its format. Instead of showing multiple eliminations, the show only featured the elimination of one cast member. The first player to get eliminated from the reality game show was Parker Abbott, aka Paul.

He failed to make enough connections in The Circle and was blocked by Carol and Frank in episode 2 of the show.

For the new season, Netflix will be releasing a certain number of episodes every week to keep viewers hooked on the show.

The Circle is a social media game show where players “fight for online popularity in the title app, either by playing themselves or becoming conniving catfish.”

Players are allowed to text and send images to each other through the app, and those who earn the highest likes from their unseen competitors will win the game and the cash prize.

