Who is John Franklin from The Circle? Meet “Momma Carol” with work experience as radio host and sports reporter

The first four episodes of The Circle are now available on Netflix. The thrilling game show is one of a kind and viewers are very excited to see who wins the prize money of $150,000.

American TV presenter and infamous social media content creator John Franklin will appear on the show as a catfishing player, and he will pretend to be his mother Carol. The 24-year-old New Jersey resident is a proud Italian-American with two degrees in his name.

He is seen getting excited about the prize money in the trailer. He also becomes concerned about being a part of the show as he says,

"I’m just realizing now that I’m going to have to reply as my mom."

The American reality competition The Circle features nine contestants competing against each other on a social media application to receive the highest rank. The players can choose to play the game as themselves or pretend to be someone else on the application.

Who is John Franklin from The Circle?

John Franklin will pretend to be his mother, Carol, on the show. She is a retired marketing professional in real life. The Circle player also has a younger sister named Victoria Franklin.

He finished his undergraduate degree in Broadcast Journalism from Quinnipiac University back in 2019. He then went on to complete his Master's degree in 2020 from the same university in the field of Interactive Media and Communications.

The impersonator then worked as a radio host and a sports reporter. He has been a part of notable companies like Wentworth Institute of Technology and iHeart Media. He is now a stand-up comedian and works for BetMGM.

Franklin currently has about 3K followers on TikTok and posts regularly on the social media app. He calls himself a ‘comedian and musician’ in his Instagram bio.

In a recent promo, he can be heard saying that he is "as Italian as it gets” since he grew up in the same town where The Sopranos was shot, North Caldwell. He revealed that he has a tattoo of Saint Anthony on his chest.

More about The Circle

This season of The Circle will feature nine contestants. Alyssa Ljubicich, Yu Ling Wu, Crissa Jackson, Rachel Evans and Frank Grimsley will appear on the show as themselves. Josh Brubaker, John Franklin, Alex Brizard and Parker Abbott will catfish the other contestants and each other.

Players will rank each other after every week from highest to lowest, and the person at the bottom of the list will be evicted. New players will also be introduced midway. The person who successfully manages to stay in the top ranks the maximum number of times will win the show.

The Circle episodes 1 to 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee