Who is Josh Brubaker? All about Anna Sitar's new boyfriend as TikTok star confirms romance

TikTok star Anna Sitar has officially confirmed her relationship with fellow TikToker and radio host Josh Brubaker. The confirmation comes after days of speculation about a possible romance between the two.

On December 7, 2021, Anna aka @annaxsitar on TikTok, posted a video with the caption, “You already know” featuring several loved-up clips and moments of the new couple enjoying their time together.

Similarly, her new boyfriend Josh also posted compilation footage of the pair, jokingly asking his followers to “act shocked” about the revelation.

The video saw the TikToker recalling how he felt after meeting Anna Sitar for the first time in Los Angeles and bonding over their mutual Michigan connection:

"Texting my parents back in March. ‘Hey mom and dad, I met a fellow Michigander here in L.A.'"

Anna and Josh sparked dating rumors for quite some time. More recently, the former posted a video on “dating your internet crush” that hinted towards Brubaker. In another video, Anna Sitar wrote:

"When u were a single pringle and one day someone started texting u and never stopped."

It was later revealed the couple initially started talking over TikTok and ended up becoming romantically involved. Last month, the pair were also together in Michigan, enjoying a basketball game and spending time with family.

Meanwhile, Jordyn Woodruff from Barstool Sports also noted that Anna Sitar was with a mystery man in Las Vegas and claimed that he wore the same pair of red sneakers that Josh Brubaker had worn before.

The following week, several fans claimed they spotted Anna in one of Josh’s videos. After months of speculation, the couple finally decided to publicly confirm the dating rumors.

Meet Anna Sitar's boyfriend, Josh Brubaker

Anna Sitar's boyfriend, Josh Brubaker is a radio host and TikTok star (Image via Josh Brubaker/Instagram)

Josh Brubaker is a popular TikTok star and radio host based in Los Angeles. He goes by @bruontheradio on TikTok and has over 3.5 million followers on the platform. He is known by his nickname, "Bru", and is often considered to be the “CEO of Radio TikTok.”

The 24-year-old was previously associated with New Country 93.1 FM and recognized for playing the "Random-Word-Game" on radio. He co-hosted the Broadway in the Morning segment on the station and also served as a fill-in for weekends at 96.3 WDVD.

Josh attended the Specs Howard School of Media Arts and decided to take broadcasting after graduation. He told Click on Detroit that his career in radio began from his love for “people and music”:

“I had no idea I wanted to be involved with radio, I love people and music and how they come together and sort of fell into it… I have always loved entertaining and making people laugh. It’s really cool to see people interested in my personality and tying it in with the station.”

The radio host also mentioned that his experience in Detroit radio helped him "launch a successful career in TikTok.”

“My experience in Detroit radio has catapulted me into the next chapter of my career and the exposure Tik Tok has provided me is life-changing. I’m excited to share more about what’s to come.”

While the influencer has garnered considerable success on social media, his new girlfriend Anna Sitar is also a star in her own right. She was recently named one of TikTok’s breakthrough stars and amassed more than a whopping 11 million followers on the platform.

Also Read Article Continues below

Following the confirmation of Anna Sitar and Josh Brubaker’s relationship, fans are now looking forward to seeing more collaborations and videos from the couple.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan