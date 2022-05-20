Who is Raja from 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7'? Contestant worked as makeup artist on America’s Next Top Model  

RuPaul's Drag Race star Raja Gemini, simply known as Raja, is the stage name of Sutan Amrull. The drag queen will be part of the show's Season 7 All Stars franchise to show off her charm and impress the judges.

Others joining Raja in the competition are Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon, All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, All Stars Season 5’s Shea Coulée, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Season 11’s Yvie Oddly.

This season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was announced by Paramount in April 2022 and is different in concept from all the previous seasons. For the first time in the franchise's history, the cast will consist of former Drag Race winning queens who will compete against each other for the title of “Queen of All Queens," and a cash prize of $200,000.

Raja is a drag queen, make-up artist and model best known for her work on the hit reality television show America's Next Top Model. She was also the winner of Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2011. The star was considered one of the most popular contestants on the series and is highly renowned for her fashion, comic timing and catwalk abilities.

Raja was born in Baldwin Park, California on 14th June 1974. At the age of three, the family moved to Indonesia (where her father was originally from) and lived there until the age of nine, after which they moved back to the US. Her first name comes from the term "rajá", a title extended to an Indian king or prince, and the last from her zodiac sign, Gemini.

The star became interested in the drag scene at the age of 16 when she attended several Los Angeles nightclubs with her friends. She was specifically intrigued by the goth and punk subcultures that she eventually inculcated in many of her drag personas throughout the years.

Raja has been doing drag since 1990s as a club kid under the name "Creoula". She was influenced to do better in her drag career by Viva, a legendary Southern California entertainer.

In 2005, Raja went on to become one of the main make-up artists featured on America's Top Model, where she worked from Season 4 to 12. Her celebrity line of clientele included Tyra Banks, Iman, Dita Von Teese, RuPaul and Pamela Anderson.

Together with Season 10's Mayhem Miller, the star has a drag daughter named Rhea Litré. However, after winning Season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Raja went on to adopt several drag children, including Anderson Brooks, Thierry Meissel, Illuminati Princess, and Bionka Simone.

In 2014, the contestant presented a weekly YouTube series on WowPresents' channel, RuPaul's Drag Race Fashion Photo Ruview with fellow contestant, David Petruschin (stage name - Raven).

Raja has also pursued his passion of music and released her first single titled 'Diamond Crowned Queen' which numbered 35 on Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs. She subsequently went on to release a few more songs as well.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 consists of cast members from the All-Stars as well as the regular franchise which makes it even more interesting. All of them will have to prove their mettle of being worthy winners once more with $200,000 at stake and the coveted title. Who will make it through to the end?

Tune in to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 on Friday, May 20, 2022, on VH1 and streaming on Paramount+.

