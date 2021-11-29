Who is Brandon Jones' father? 'The Bachelorette' star's old man worked as an MP 

The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to hit episode 7 soon and it will be all about meeting and greeting the parents. Michelle Young will be seen visiting her four chosen men’s hometowns and getting to know them and their families better.

One of the lucky men is Brandon Jones, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore. He is a former basketball player like Young and also a Western Oregon University alum.

The Bachelorette’s lead star will be seen meeting Brandon’s parents, Drew Jones and Luna Lara Jones in the upcoming episode.

All about the Jones family

Brandon’s family includes his parents, siblings and grandmother “nana”. Interestingly, his father is also an alumnus of the same university as Brandon’s. Drew, in fact, went on to work as an MP for the institution.

Brandon’s mother is a fun-loving person. Going by The Bachelorette star’s Instagram, he is close to his family, especially to his siblings with whom he likes to hang out.

What to expect from ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 7?

As per the sneak peek video of The Bachelorette episode 7, Brandon is excited to show Young his “whole different side.” They are seen skating and having a fun time in his hometown.

While he worries that Young is dating three other men, his brother Noah Jones asks the right question.

Noah asked:

“Do you really think that you could see yourself with my brother?”

The trailer did not give out Young’s response, but it seemed like the question was going to put the Bachelorette in a tough spot.

In the previous episode, she took Brandon to her house when her parents weren’t home. They hopped into a jacuzzi and were sharing a romantic moment when her mom and dad walked in. He, later, got to have a one-on-one conversation with Young’s parents, which none of the bachelors have got the chance to do.

Apart from Brandon, Young chose Joe, Nayte and Rodney for the "hometowns week".

She will again have to break another heart in the upcoming episode, which is said to be the most difficult one so far. Will meeting with the men’s families change Young’s feelings and thoughts about the right one? Only time will tell.

The Bachelorette Season 18 episode 7 is all set to air on Tuesday, November 30, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

