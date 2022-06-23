How did things end between Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick in the first half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5?

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick’s troubled marriage was at the center of the first half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5, which aired on MTV in March. The couple tried to work on their relationship in the first half of the reality show by going to a s*x therapist.

Part two of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will explore their relationship a bit more. The new episode of the show will air on June 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on MTV. However, Chris Larangeira reportedly filed for divorce from his wife in January, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick's relationship in Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Season 5 Part 1

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick got married in November 2019 after getting engaged a year earlier. Their wedding was shown in the Season 3 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Throughout the different series, the couple’s relationship and struggles became the show's central storyline. In one of the previous season's episodes, Angelina told her roommates:

"Unfortunately, Chris and I did not have s*x, and there was no s*x on the real wedding night either."

During a confessional, Angelina even admitted that their s*x life was “nonexistent” and that she does not think that they could “get the spark back in our relationship.”

But in the first half of Season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the couple seemed to be doing better. In the episode titled, The Sexpert, the duo open up to each other with the help of an s*x expert.

Angelina opened up about her childhood abandonment, while Chris admitted that he feels secondary to Angelina’s friends and family. However, in The Lie Detector Test episode, Chris said he sees themselves staying together forever.

But despite all trying all the ways to keep their relationship intact, Chris filed for divorce in January 2022.

Chris Larangeira and Angelina Pivarnick's divorce details

After two years of marriage, Angelina reportedly filed for divorce in January 2021, but their divorce case got dismissed. Chris then filed for divorce from Angelina in New Jersey in January 2022. Angelina is now in the middle of a tough divorce battle with her former husband.

Speaking to People about her divorce, Angelina said that "a big reason" for the former couple's separation was because she felt Chris wasn't firmly on her side. She said:

"Still, to this day, I cry a lot even though we've been separated for a while now. But that is really, ultimately, what my biggest problem was. I never felt like he was on my team in a lot of things in life. And I can't feel like that. I always want to just be on my partner's team. I want vice versa. I want us to be one. A solid team. And he has my back, I have his back."

Angelina also believes the other reason for their separation was that they "weren't on the same page in a lot of things" and that "there was a lot of lies that were going on, and he could say whatever he wants about me.”

It’s "going to be very hard" for Angelina to relive the moment when the second half of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursday. Tune in on MTV to watch the former couple’s relationship struggles on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

