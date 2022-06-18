Who is Nicole Shanahan? All about Sergey Brin's wife as Google co-founder files for divorce

Google co-founder Sergey Brin filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan, the founder and CEO of the integrated patent management platform called ClearAccessIP, in January 2022. Brin mentioned "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the decision. According to court documents, the ex couple's shares will be divided equally among them. Additionally,

“All issues as to the property rights or obligations of the parties will be determined by confidential binding arbitration in accordance with a written agreement between the parties.”

Brin has requested their daughter’s joint custody. However, neither side will be asking for spousal support. The former couple has also brought in a private temporary judge for the case, in a bid to not reveal the proceedings of the verdict.

Sergey’s attorney said that the petitioner is Google’s co-founder and considering their high-profile relationship, people would be interested to know about their dissolution and child custody issues. Brin’s attorney added that this type of publicity will also put their child at risk of danger, harassment, or kidnapping if the pair’s daily activities are revealed to everyone.

Everything known about Sergey Brin’s ex-wife

Nicole Shanahan is a well-known entrepreneur, attorney and patent professional. She is also the known as the founder and president of the Bia-Echo Foundation. It invests in those who are working to bring some change in the field of innovation and are addressing challenges like reproductive longevity and equality, criminal justice reform, and a healthy planet.

A few projects launched by Bia-Echo include the world’s first Center for Reproductive Longevity and Equality at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and the Stanford Computational Policy Lab to create social impact on criminal justice reform through data analysis and technical innovation.

She is an academic fellow of the Stanford Center of Legal Informatics. It is a joint center between Stanford Law School and Computer Science, where she also launched the Smart Prosecution Project. It includes data science in the prosecution process that leads to partnerships with district attorneys and community organizations.

Further details about her family, date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan’s relationship timeline

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan reportedly met in 2015 and made their first public appearance at the Met Ball the following year. They tied the knot in November 2018 and separated back in December 2021 with Brin filing for divorce in January 2022.

Sergey was first married to entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki. They exchanged vows in May 2007 and had a son the following year and a daughter in 2011. They divorced in June 2015 and it was previously reported that Brin had an affair with Amanda Rosenberg, due to which he and Wojcicki resided separately.

Sergey co-founded Google with Larry Page and was the president of Alphabet Inc. until December 2019. Brin is currently the 6th richest person in the world with a net worth of almost $94 billion.

