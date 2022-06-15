''We cannot survive when we have this hatred around'': Twitter disappointed with Lightyear's ban by several countries over same-sex kiss

Pixar's Lightyear has reportedly been banned in at least 14 countries for including a same-sex kiss scene. These include UAE, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. Fans have not taken the news lightly and expressed their disappointment over the ban, with some saying,

''Religious bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful nature.''

Johan Duvenhage @JohanDuvenhage



bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful future. We cannot survive as a species when we have this hatred around.



Remember, Shariah law, include the death penalty for same-sex conduct.



#Pride #BuzzLightyear banned in 14 countries over the same-sex kiss. #religious bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful future. We cannot survive as a species when we have this hatred around.Remember, Shariah law, include the death penalty for same-sex conduct. #BuzzLightyear banned in 14 countries over the same-sex kiss. #religious bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful future. We cannot survive as a species when we have this hatred around.Remember, Shariah law, include the death penalty for same-sex conduct.#Pride

Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.

Fans claim that countries banning Lightyear for same-sex kiss are hindering harmony

Fans took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration over the film being banned by several countries over the inclusion of a same-sex kiss in the movie.

Fans have been quite critical of the ban, with many questioning the reason. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

ArabMcCreamy @ArabMcCreamy Apparently the movie #BuzzLightyear is banned in the UAE for and I quote “violation of the country’s media content standards” Apparently the movie #BuzzLightyear is banned in the UAE for and I quote “violation of the country’s media content standards” 💀💀

Ari ⚡️ @_TheMinx Sad to hear that #buzzlightyear will be banned in the UAE Sad to hear that #buzzlightyear will be banned in the UAE

Nick Arthur 🇲🇾 @TwoSpd



#Lightyear #toinfinityandbeyond #BuzzLightyear



says.com/my/news/lighty… Welcome to Malaysia, where even an animated movie can be deemed dangerous and where my cat has more intelligence than the powers that be 🤷‍♂️. Welcome to Malaysia, where even an animated movie can be deemed dangerous and where my cat has more intelligence than the powers that be 🤷‍♂️.#Lightyear #toinfinityandbeyond #BuzzLightyear says.com/my/news/lighty…

Johan Duvenhage @JohanDuvenhage



bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful future. We cannot survive as a species when we have this hatred around.



Remember, Shariah law, include the death penalty for same-sex conduct.



#Pride #BuzzLightyear banned in 14 countries over the same-sex kiss. #religious bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful future. We cannot survive as a species when we have this hatred around.Remember, Shariah law, include the death penalty for same-sex conduct. #BuzzLightyear banned in 14 countries over the same-sex kiss. #religious bigotry will hinder a caring, free and peaceful future. We cannot survive as a species when we have this hatred around.Remember, Shariah law, include the death penalty for same-sex conduct.#Pride

Superwoman @45Tara24 The New Toy Story “Buzz Lightyear” movie banned in 14 Countries for homosexual scenes. The New Toy Story “Buzz Lightyear” movie banned in 14 Countries for homosexual scenes. https://t.co/I2ZF0aUsj7

Image via @Get2DaChopra on Twitter

ʚ 줄 ɞ actress sowon is coming! @yuuzulth



you can censored all the G scene in Fantastic Beast Secret of Dumbledore, but cant for Buzz Lightyear.



lol? Buzz Lightyear got banned in Malaysia for its G scene but allow Fantastic Beast Secret of Dumbledore.you can censored all the G scene in Fantastic Beast Secret of Dumbledore, but cant for Buzz Lightyear.lol? #BuzzLightyear Buzz Lightyear got banned in Malaysia for its G scene but allow Fantastic Beast Secret of Dumbledore.you can censored all the G scene in Fantastic Beast Secret of Dumbledore, but cant for Buzz Lightyear.lol? #BuzzLightyear

Image via @jdysonphotogra1 on Twitter

All about Disney's Lightyear controversy

The film has generated widespread controversy over its inclusion of a same-sex kiss scene. It features a lesbian couple, and it has a divided audience for several reasons. Actor Chris Evans, who voices the lead character of Buzz, told Reuters Television in an interview that those criticizing the representation of the LGBTQI+ community are ''idiots''.

The scene that has triggered the controversy involves Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by noted actor Uzo Aduba, kissing her partner. According to Los Angeles Times, makers had earlier cut the scene from the film. Several employees of Disney had earlier slammed the multi-million dollar company for not denouncing Florida's Parental Rights In Education Bill, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay Bill,' which does not allow discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. In response to the backlash, the kiss scene was restored.

Disney's Lightyear trailer, plot and review

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Lightyear was screened at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 14, 2022 to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's overall tone and style. Whilst many critics found the storyline conventional, they praised the film's visual aesthetics, characterization, and direction. The film will be released in the US on June 17, 2022.

Pixar released the official trailer for the film on February 8, 2022. It showcases several fun and exciting moments that promise to make for an enthralling viewing experience. The film explores the origin story of Buzz Lightyear. The official synopsis of the film on Disney reads:

"From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. Lightyear follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo, and Darby, and his robot companion Sox.''

The description further reads,

''As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind."

The cast includes Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, and Peter Sohn voicing Buzz, Izzy and Sox, respectively. Angus MacLane directs the film from a screenplay by MacLane and Jason Headley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far