Lauren Graham and Peter Krause relationship explored as 'Parenthood' stars split after more than 10 years together

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have confirmed their split, revealing that they separated in 2021. The pair were in a relationship for 10 years and first met while working together on the NBC sitcom, Caroline in the City.

The reasons behind the breakup remain unknown and further details are yet to be revealed. Although Graham revealed about her breakup to a news outlet, Krause has not yet stated anything on the matter.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause’s relationship timeline

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause first met on the set of Caroline in the City in 1995. Despite the fact that Krause and Graham shared the screen in only one scene, they grew close.

Graham revealed in an interview that Krause invited her to his house to play a board game and described Krause as a shy person. They met again at the 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles and eventually appeared together on the NBC series, Parenthood.

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause first met in 1995 (Image via Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images)

They later began dating after this. Graham spoke about the initial stages of their relationship while speaking to a news outlet in 2010. She said,

“Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out. I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

They made their first public appearance on the red carpet of Saban Free Clinic's 34th annual dinner gala in 2010. Graham appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012 and praised Krause for being with her when she and her father were lost in Vietnam. They once again appeared together at the 2013 NBC Upfront presentation.

They attended the TV Land Awards and the red carpet of Max in 2015. Graham also wrote about Krause in her memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between). While speaking to a news outlet in 2016, Graham said that Krause makes her laugh, which according to the star is also his best quality.

In 2016, Peter made a cameo appearance on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in which Lauren played Lorelai Gilmore. The couple attended the Golden Globes in January 2020 and reunited with the stars of Parenthood the same month.

Graham stated in 2021 that she could not meet Krause due to the Covid-19 restrictions and the rules also affected their relationship.

Although Lauren Graham has gained recognition for her performances in Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, she has also appeared in movies like Sweet November, The Pacifier, Evan Almighty, and more. Meanwhile, Peter Krause is popular for his roles in television series like Sports Night, Six Feet Under, The Catch, 9-1-1, and others.

