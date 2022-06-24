Where did Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann meet? All Star Shore couple’s relationship timeline explored ahead of season premiere

Love is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann met in the “middle of the beach off the coast of Africa” while filming All Star Shore. The new reality show will premiere on June 29 on Paramount+.

The couple have kept their relationship under wraps for a few months till now. However, since the announcement of All-Star Shore, Giannina Gibelli has opened up about her relationship with Blake Horstmann.

Exploring the relationship timeline of All Star Shore stars Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli appeared on Love is Blind season 1 and got engaged to Damian Powers, but the couple parted on their wedding day. However, they reconnected once again post the show, but went their separate ways in 2021 when he was accused of cheating on her with another reality star.

Although Powers denied the accusation, Gibelli was “really, really good” and felt “such at peace” after their break up.

She then met Blake Horstmann, who finished as the runner-up on the 2018 season of The Bachelorette, while filming for the All Star Shore last year. Sharing the details of their first meeting, Gibelli told E! News:

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was. He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach.”

She further added:

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is. He’s doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

The couple did not confirm their relationship as their upcoming project was yet to be announced. However, fans were quick to note that the duo were posting pictures from the same location on their Instagram after they celebrated the New Year together. Responding to a fan about their allegedly similar pictures, she wrote:

“I can’t officially post him rn, because we did project together that hasn’t been announced yet.”

After the announcement of All Star Shore, Gibelli opened up about their relationship. Viewers will also get to see their budding love story throughout the upcoming competitive reality series. Speaking about their love story being played out on the show, she told People:

"I think it's safe to say that we weren't shy about how we felt for each other and how comfortable we were. During the show, you'll see some people being like, 'Get a room. Can you please figure this out over there? I miss my boyfriend. I miss my husband. You're making me jealous.' By the end of it, yeah, you might get annoyed with us, but we were at bliss. We were, like, in our honeymoon. So ... I really don't care."

Tune in on Wednesday on Paramount + to watch All Star Shore, which features reality TV stars from Love Island, Jersey Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, and more, in a first-of-its-kind party competition series.

