What time will Jerry and Marge Go Large air on Paramount +? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Bryan Cranston-starrer Jerry and Marge Go Large is an American comedy and drama directed by David Frankel, who is also known for Devil Wears Prada and Marley & Me. The film was inspired by Jason Fagone's 2018 Huffington Post article about a real-life retired Michigan couple who hacked lottery games and became millionaires.

The film is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 15 and will later hit the streaming platform Paramount+ in the U.S. on June 17, 2022. The streamer usually updates new films at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT so viewers can expect to watch the movie thereafter.

What is Jerry and Marge Go Large about?

The 1 hour 30 minutes long dramedy revolves around a retired Michigan couple in their 60s, living in a small town called Evart. Gerald "Jerry" Selbee and his wife Marjorie Selbee created quite a buzz when they managed to make millions through lottery winnings.

Jerry and Marge Go Large will showcase the couple's journey after they retired from running a convenience store in 2000 and came across a lottery game called Winfall in 2003. Jerry, a mathematical genius with a knack for solving puzzles and ciphers, managed to find a loophole in the game.

He ran the odds and set up an investment corporation with family and friends to work the lottery. They made upwards of $26 million over a period of nine years through Michigan and Massachusetts lotteries. Their constant wins and exorbitant lottery outcomes attracted an investigation by the Boston Globe, only to find the entire operation was entirely legal.

Just how every story has a villain, the Selbees too were up against some students at MIT who had also found the loophole and threatened the couple to stop interfering with the game.

Catch the movie on Paramount+ on June 17 to find out how the Selbees managed to hack the lottery and more about their lottery adventures.

Jerry and Marge Go Large: Release date, where to watch, and trailer

The trailer for Jerry and Marge Go Large was released on May 16, 2022. It offers a first look at Bryan Cranston in his role as Jerry Selbee as the latter cracks the code to guaranteed lottery winnings. The trailer also shows Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening in the role of Jerry's wife, Marge Selbee.

The film is based on a true story and presents a remarkable feat achieved by a seemingly ordinary mathematical prodigy. The Selbees' retirement plan did not include making millions off of lottery games, but Jerry Selbee's proclivity for mental challenges and his genius brain found a very profitable purpose during the couple's golden period.

As the duo embark on their lottery winning adventures, the trailer offers a glimpse into the humorous, cinematic, and dramatized depiction of the couple's outlandish stunt with the lottery system. The trailer also shows the Selbees competing against the MIT students who also managed to find the loophole.

