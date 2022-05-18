Where to watch Ghost Adventures: House Calls Episode 1? Premiere date, cast, plot and more explored

Discovery+ is bringing a new haunted series, Ghost Adventures: House Calls, to its viewers on May 19. Paranormal experts Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley are set to help families who have been dealing with disturbing paranormal activities in their homes in the eight-episode series.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls is the spin-off of Zak Bagans' original Ghost Adventure series. In the upcoming series, he will be helping couples and families come out of the shackles of ghostly affairs with the help of his partners, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley. The crew goes on house calls to understand the experiences of these families, followed by an attempt to connect with the activities taking place.

What to expect from the episodes of Ghost Adventures: House Calls season 1?

Season 1 of Ghost Adventures: House Calls is set to arrive with Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley, who are not limiting themselves to performing their paranormal investigation skills in abandoned hospitals, prisons, sanitariums, and old hotels.

Instead, for the first time on the network, the team will listen and respond to desperate pleas from homeowners. These families claim that they have suffered due to supposed paranormal activities.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

In Ghost Adventures: House Calls , Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley, respond to urgent calls for help from desperate homeowners whose lives have been thrust into turmoil from unexplained activity inside their private residences.

The synopsis continues:

After hearing each family’s haunted account and reviewing bizarre evidence that was captured in their home, Bagans sends Goodwin, Tolley and Wasley on a personal house call to meet the family and get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency.

In the premiere episode of the series, the team will visit a recently bought home in Long Beach, California. However, the couple residing there is shaken by the apparent supernatural activities taking place on the premises. The couple claims that supernatural powers are creating problems within their relationship. When the husband talks about his experiences with the team, red scratches appear on his neck.

They will also be seen helping a family with four children who have encountered a shadowy entity with hooves in their home in the upcoming episodes.

The creator of the show, Zak Bagans, explained his motive for the show in the trailer:

“When unexplained spirit activity causes a family to feel threatened and uncomfortable in their own house, that’s cause for immediate action. ‘House Calls’ is about helping people who are living in fear of something unknown."

He further said:

"Our goal is to figure out what’s going on and provide answers, advice and many times, validation. These are the most personal and emotional investigations we’ve ever done.”

Viewers can watch Ghost Adventures: House Calls from Thursday, May 19, on Discovery+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi