Where to buy tickets to Chris Rock's next show? Price, venue, and more explored amid Will Smith Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock has become one of the most-talked about celebrities following Will Smith's Oscars slapping incident. Not to mention the surge in sales of Rock's comedy tour tickets, which has a lot to do with the fiasco with one of Hollywood's most prominent actors during the live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27.

Timothy Burke @bubbaprog VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock https://t.co/j0Z184ZyXa

The comedian has been receiving a lot of support from people across the world as netizens have been attacking Smith for his unacceptable behavior on Hollywood's biggest night.

After Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, the night's (and probably this year's) most controversial event happened when WIll Smith stormed the Dolby Theatre stage and slapped the presenter. The King Richard star has now apologized for the mishap with Rock. However, the latter has yet to issue a public comment. Fans are hoping that the comedian will do the required onstage.

Exploring Chris Rock's upcoming show's ticket prices, venue and more

From March 30 to April 1, the Grown Ups actor and renowned comedian Chris Rock is scheduled to perform six gigs at Boston's Wilbur Theatre, ahead of commencing his Ego Death World Tour on April 2. While tickets for his Boston performances sold out quickly, websites such as Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub still have tickets available for sale amidst the surge in demand.

TickPick @TickPick We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined. We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined.

Reportedly, TickPick, which is an online market for event tickets, announced on Monday, March 28, that they sold more tickets in the overnight hours after the Oscars than they had in a month. According to Variety, ticket prices have risen from $46 to upwards of $300.

Meanwhile, on April 2, Rock will play two gigs in Atlantic City before returning to the West Coast for a show at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Throughout the year, Chris Rock will be performing in Baltimore, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Vancouver, among other locations.

Ticket prices were roughly $50 apiece prior to the Oscars fiasco. At the time of writing, tickets for Rock's Boston gig scheduled for Wednesday have been sold for $460 and above, and were even sold out on Ticketmaster. Depending on the date and venue, passes for upcoming events range from $70 to $150.

Rock will embark on yet another five-city tour with Kevin Hart in the month of July. On July 21, Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed tour will commence at Northwell Health's Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. The show's tickets are available on Ticketmaster for $60.

The tour will conclude at the Prudential Center in Newark, as well as Madison Square Garden and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., before wrapping up on July 25 at the Barclays Center in Rock's hometown of Brooklyn.

Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour presently has 38 performances planned, including stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago, and Toronto. After Boston, he is expected to perform two gigs at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City and finally conclude the tour on November 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan