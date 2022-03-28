×
Create
Notifications

Will Smith and Chris Rock at Oscars 2022: Funniest memes and jokes from the MMA community

Francis Ngannou (L) and Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation (R) via Instagram @francisngannou
Francis Ngannou (L) and Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation (R) via Instagram @francisngannou
Sayan Nag
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 28, 2022 03:02 PM IST
News

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards. The MMA community came up with hilarious memes in reaction to the altercation between Smith and Rock.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took a jibe at people who condemned his wrestling, using an image of Smith slapping Rock.

🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/DQ5EqYftcU

ESPN's Marc Raimondi compared the Oscars fiasco to a pro wrestling bout between Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels.

#Oscars https://t.co/mpG2hpL0gs

American comedian Judd Apatow said the slap could have been life-threatening for Rock. Taking a dig at Apatow, Raimondi wrote:

"Tell me you’ve never watched a real fight without saying you’ve never watched a real fight"
Tell me you’ve never watched a real fight without saying you’ve never watched a real fight https://t.co/P7F2C8431Q

Chamatkar Sandhu of BT Sports compared it to Nate Diaz's iconic slap on UFC president Dana White:

Nate Diaz did it better IMO #Oscarshttps://t.co/31xf9OTIld

Bantanweight contender Chito Vera also compared it to Diaz's 'Stockton Slap'.

209 in da house https://t.co/FIzUSKSOBJ

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad took a dig at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' was allegedly attacked by Jorge Masvidal outside a Miami restaurant. 'Remember the Name' wrote:

"Colby and Chris rock crying with eachother “but It was just business”"
Colby and Chris rock crying with eachother “but It was just business” https://t.co/RvlcO0rW1F

The rest of MMA Twitter also came up with humorous memes on the altercation between Smith and Rock.

Chris Rock: Will Smith surely won't do anything at the Oscars with millions of viewers watching if I disrespect his wife. I should be fine.Will Smith:#UFC #MMA #MMATwitter #Oscars https://t.co/AOUnEnwYM9
Dam Joe Rogan is everywhere lmao https://t.co/2Q7ehgRNXC
https://t.co/eB0beDMZy5
#willsmith might want to pull one of these out 2night 😆 https://t.co/ckoDsDCYPn
Nate Diaz when he sees the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap https://t.co/rG1Je3gIjy
https://t.co/yai27WTuUI
Me when someone talks bad about Valentina Shevchenko: https://t.co/sLOLHICWl8

Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith

Chris Rock was presenting the documentary featuring Oscar when he cracked a joke at Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock joked about Jada's shaved head, comparing it to Demi Moore's look in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

Smith walked up to Rock on stage and slapped him, who appeared to be confused about the incident. Upon returning to his seat, Smith shouted:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Watch the incident below:

Smith won the actor in a Lead Role Oscar later that night for his performance in King Richard. He issued a teary-eyed apology during his speech.

Chris Rock has reportedly refused to file a report on Will Smith after the incident. The official statement from the Los Angeles Police Department read:

"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”
Also Read Article Continues below
The Los Angeles Police Department told @ABC News it is aware of the onstage altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, but no police report has been filed. abcn.ws/3uvuZbr https://t.co/ITvGPCmDhr

Edited by Allan Mathew
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी