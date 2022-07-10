When do new Big Brother Season 24 episodes air? Schedule explored

After 23 seasons, Big Brother Season 24 premiered with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS with new houseguests and plenty of twists. The new episodes of the reality show will air every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Episode 2 of the show will air on July 10, 2022.

Big Brother Season 24 has 16 houseguests who will bring their A-game to compete with each other to win the coveted title of the show and a $750,000 cash prize. The new season is definitely going to be crazier than before.

Read on to find out the full schedule for Season 24 of Big Brother.

Big Brother Season 24 full schedule explored

The reality show kicked off with 16 houseguests on July 6. The complete schedule of the show is as follows:

Big Brother Week 1 - Episodes 2, 3, and 4 - Sunday (July 10), Wednesday (July 13), and Thursday (July 14) respectively.

Big Brother Week 2 - Episodes 5, 6, and 7 - Sunday (July 17), Wednesday (July 20), and Thursday (July 21) respectively.

Big Brother Week 3 - Episodes 8, 9, and 10 – Sunday (July 24), Wednesday (July 27), and Thursday (July 28) respectively.

Big Brother Week 4 - Episodes 11, 12, and 13 – Sunday (July 31), Wednesday (August 3), and Thursday (August 4) respectively.

The show will air on Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT, featuring live evictions and at 8 pm ET/PT on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Recap of Episode 1

Week 1 of Season 24 kicked off on Wednesday with Backstage Boss and Backstage Pass recipients.

Each group then plays a game amongst themselves to determine Season 24’s first Head of Household (HOH). Three contestants - Monte, Turner, and Daniel - were selected from their groups.

Nevada-based professional Elvis performer Daniel Durston was crowned the first Head of Household after winning the race against the other two players to put together a drum kit puzzle.

HOH comes with a great amount of power, and so does the Backstage Boss ticket, which Florida-based assistant football coach Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli pulled upon entering the home. With his ticket, he skipped the challenges for the day and also got exempted from voting at the eviction ceremony, along with being safe from being nominated.

Daniel made some fast friends with Ameerah Jones and Nicole Layog and decided to put up Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins for the nomination. Men’s alliance was also underway between Monte Taylor, Terrance Higgins, and Joseph Abdin.

An all-female alliance was also being made in the house. Pooch pulled backstage with Brittany, Paloma, and Alyssa. The show's host informed viewers that they can vote and save one of the women when the time comes.

The debut episode ended with the following:

• Backstage Boss: Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli

• Backstage Pass holders: Paloma Aguilar, Brittany Hoopes and Alyssa Snider

• Nominated: Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins

Tune in on Sunday to see the houseguests and their drama with the Daytime Emmy winner Julie Chen Moonves as the host of the show.

CBS can also be viewed through a number of live TV streaming services, including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu with Live TV. Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app can also watch episodes live as they air.

