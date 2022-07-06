What time will Big Brother Season 24 premiere on CBS? Release date, host and more details explored

The brand new season of Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. Season 24 of the hit reality competition will feature 16 houseguests from diverse backgrounds and nationalities who will establish their strategies to remain safe and potentially win the title and a whopping cash prize of $750,000.

The Big Brother franchise is top-rated among its viewers, and the show will get even more interesting this year. Just a day prior to the premiere episode, CBS unveiled the list of houseguest who will put their best foot forward amid numerous twists and turns introduced in the competition.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000."

Details on Big Brother Season 24 cast, format, and more explored: Premiere episode will feature live move-in

Following the season premiere on Wednesday, the show will follow its usual three-times-a-week schedule. The new episodes will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8.00 pm ET and on Thursdays at 9.00 pm ET, where viewers will get to witness the house guests' eviction broadcast live.

Below is the list of cast members for Big Brother Season 24:

Alyssa Snider (27) Ameerah Jones (31) Brittany Hoopes (32) Daniel Durston (35) Indy Santos (31) Jasmine Davis (29) Joe Pooch Picciarelli (24) Kyle Capener (29) Joseph Abdin (24) Matthew Turner (23) Michael Bruner (28) Monte Taylor (27) Nicole Layog (41) Paloma Aguilar (22) Taylor Hale (27) Terrance Higgins (47)

Marvin Achi, who appeared on America's Got Talent this year, was replaced by newbie 24-year-old Joseph Abdin on BB24.

The theme for this season is BB Fest. The contestants will participate in a series of challenges throughout the summer, forming connections and alliances and formulating strategies to evict houseguests weekly. Speaking about the theme, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves said to US Weekly:

“Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest.”

The 90-minute premiere on Wednesday will feature a live move-in for the houseguests entering the villa, hosted by Julie. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Speaking about the newly designed abode, the host revealed that it has a very "mid-century Palm Springs feel" with neon lights. The house will be called BB Motel.

The house will have 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. The Big Brother host also confessed that once the houseguests move in, they will face their "own unique competition." Without revealing many details, she said that the contestants wouldn't be exactly divided into teams, and a twist awaits them in this regard.

Julie also revealed that the first eviction night will be really surprising for viewers. The contestants will witness major twists where the eliminated contestant "may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night." The new twist will send the houseguests "scrambling" on the premiere night.

In association with Endemol Shine North America, Big Brother is produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment. It will be interesting to see how the houseguests perceive the game and who ends up being the next champion of the franchise.

Tune in to Big Brother on CBS this Wednesday at 8 pm ET to check out the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far