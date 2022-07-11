Where to follow Big Brother Season 24 cast on Instagram?

Season 24 of Big Brother premiered on July 6 on CBS with 16 new houseguests who are ready to battle it out over the next few months for a $750,000 grand prize and be crowned the winner of the show.

The show will film and capture every move and conversation of the houseguests with the help of 94 cameras and 194 microphones. From a marketing representative to a fancy Vegas performer, the show comprises players from various backgrounds. Read on to find out where to follow the houseguests on Instagram.

Big Brother season 24 houseguests' Instagram accounts

1) Matthew Turner - @turnurr

The 23-years-old player from New Bedford, Massachusetts, Matthew Turner is a Thrift Store Owner. He is the owner of Rug Shack and loves traveling in his mini van.

2) Michael Bruner - @michaelbruner3

Cat dad-to-three and fiance to his partner Hayden, Michael Bruner is a self-proclaimed board game lover. The 28-year-old hails from Saint Michael, Minnesota, but currently resides in Rochester and works as an attorney.

3) Palomar Agular - @palomar.angeliki

The 22 year-old Berkeley graduate Palomar Agular is the youngest houseguest in Big Brother. The fashion and fitness enthusiast works in interior design. She is also into real estate.

The San Marcos, California resident is the owner of The Remodeling Girl, where she works as an independent design consultant.

4) Kyle Capener - @kylecapener

The currently unemployed 29-year-old Kyle Capener is from Bountiful, Utah. As per his Instagram, he was working for a tech company last year and living with his parents.

5) Nicole Layog - @thebutchergoddess11

Nicole Layog, 41, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was previously a police officer but is currently working as a private chef. She now works in client’s houses, as well as on yachts.

6) Indy Santos - @indysantosofficial

The 31-years-old Indy Santos is a corporate flight attendant by profession. She originally hails from São Paulo but currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

7) Alyssa Snider - @ alyssasnida

With more than 57K followers on Instagram, the 25-year-old Alyssa Snider is a marketing representative. She loves beaches and farmer’s market.

8) Brittany Hoopes - @britt.hoopes

The 31-year-old is from Atlanta, Georgia. According to her Instagram bio, she is a “Certified Clinical Hypnotist helping you to become your best self.” She now lives in Austin, Texas.

9) Joseph Abdin - @abdinjoseph

The 24-year-old lawyer from Lake Worth, Florida, Joseph Abdin was a last-minute addition to the Big Brother season 24 cast. He replaced Marvin Achi. The FIU and FSU Law alumni is is also a certified trainer.

10) Daniel Durston - @danieldurston

The 35-year-old Daniel Durston is from Ontario, California. Durston is a professional Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas, Nevada.

11) Taylor Hale - @ thetaylormack

Model and beauty expert Taylor Hale does not like to be called as Tay. She even has her own hastag, “#DontCallMeTay” on her Insta bio. The 27-year-old hails West Bloomfield, Michigan.

12) Monte Taylor - @ taylord_fit_

The 27-year-old Monte Taylor is an online fitness coach who runs Taylor’d Fit making people aware of fitness and health. He is from Bear, Delaware.

13) Jasmine Davis - @thejasminemonroe

The self-described content creator is originally from Terry, Mississippi. The 29-year-old founder of the press-on nail company, Press On Honey, currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

Big Brother players Joe ‘Pooch’ Picciarelli, Ameerah Jones and Terrance Higgins are not on Instagram yet.

Tune in to CBS to watch the second episode of Big Brother season 24.

