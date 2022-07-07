Who is Matt Turner? Big Brother 24 contestant's feud with YouTuber MrBeast explained 

Matt Turner, a contestant on Big Brother Season 24 earlier worked as an editor for the YouTuber MrBeast. The editor-turned-artist, who hails from North Attleborough, Massachusetts, currently works as a store owner.
As soon as netizens found out that Matt Turner made the cut in Big Brother 24, a number of them recognized him as the editor for MrBeast. They were left wondering what happened between the two.
What happened between Big Brother 24 contestant Matt Turner & MrBeast?
Turner, who earlier worked with Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, stopped working as an editor for the YouTuber in 2018, after they decided to split "mutually." However, the BB Season 24 contender later accused the latter of bullying while he was the editor for Donaldson's channel.
A year later, in a series of tweets, Matt spoke about how the YouTuber often criticized him for simple mistakes and refused to give him credit. In 2019, through his tweets, Turner said:
“That was the most mentally draining time of my life. I was yelled at, bullied, called mentally retarded and replaceable by MrBeast every day. Being in tears and having mental breakdowns day after day is difficult, and after a while became too much. After every editing mistake I made, I was made to feel like an absolute idiot, even if the content wasn’t real. No credit was given unless a video I edited got credited to someone else.”
Additionally, through his posts, he also stated that he left as the editor as he was forced to re-sign a non-disclosure agreement. However, MrBeast has a different version of the feud. The YouTuber claimed to have given the former a $10,000 severance package and even another job at SOar Gaming.
What is Matt doing after leaving MrBeast?
Matt currently owns a store called Rug Shack in Central Square, which he and his girlfriend, Megan Belmonte launched around the end of 2021. At the store, artists can sell and buy creations that involve Matt's rugs.
Apart from this, he has also been offering free lessons to BSU students, prior to which he was working as a photographer in Southeast Asia. However, things are slowly changing for Matt as he is all set to enter Big Brother 24.
Fan reactions to the cast announcement of Big Brother Season 24
After the cast announcement was made, fans started reacting on Twitter. many were critical of Matt being one of the guests of the BB 24 house.
However, there was also new drama brewing as people claimed that Matt was the real villain in the MrBeast-Matt Turner Feud. A Twitter user named Holly Turner has claimed in a tweet thread that Matt is her younger brother who constantly bullied her.
In the same thread, she added:
“Also, FYI, as evidence for how big a piece of shit he is - if you don't believe me, ask Mr. Beast. My brother was his employee and made up lies about him to try and cancel him to kickstart his own bullshit YouTube career.”
At the same time, others were talking about how their expectations of the cast were incredibly low and how the new cast has just failed to meet their expectations.
Big Brother 24 premiered on July 6, 2022 and has a total of 16 houseguests.