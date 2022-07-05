MrBeast fasts for 14 days to battle Crohn’s disease: YouTuber leaves internet divided with some stating that he is promoting eating disorders

A recent video by the famous YouTuber MrBeast is about a challenge where he doesn't eat for 14 days. Having been in the limelight due to his unique and out-of-the-box content, the YouTuber has once again managed to make headlines. This time, however, the popular YouTube video has left the internet divided.

Although MrBeast states that he did this challenge to battle Crohn's Disease, a few netizens don't seem to be thrilled by the idea of starving for 14 days. This has Twitter flooded with opinions of some liking the video while some bashing it and talking about boycotting it.

However, throughout the video, MrBeast has repeatedly warned the audience not to repeat or copy this; he also talked about how fasting helps with his Crohn's disease. Sharing the video, he pinned his own comment on his video, where he stated:

“Obviously as I stated in the video multiple times don’t try this at home without medical supervision like I had. Also for more context, I have Crohn’s disease (basically my gut has tons of inflammation) and I wanted to give it a break from food to see if that would help reduce inflammation because Crohn’s sucks. I learned a lot about how I can use fasting to reduce my inflammation and I’m glad I did this challenge.”

MrBeast fasting video creates a stir on Twitter: YouTuber says doctors were supervising him during the challenge

While some are talking about how the YouTuber is not responsible for the triggers, others pointed out how videos like such should be banned. One Twitter user tweeted:

“Edtwt can we be honest… mrbeast isn’t responsible for our triggers & he wasn’t exactly flaunting fasting or ed..”

nel εϊз @juhnellyy_ Edtwt can we be honest… mrbeast isn't responsible for our triggers & he wasn't exactly flaunting fasting or ed..

mochi THERE BETTER BE A CSM TRAILER @aki47000 @tanachanner @leRhanalt there is no problem but if someone has an ed, the video could motivate them to fast for that long. nothing wrong with Mr. beast, it's the own person's responsibility to just not watch the video but it's also completely fine to have a discussion about it

ro ☾ @hcneydnf

you guys are acting like mr beast is responsible for people with eating disorders, he never said other people should stop eating for 30 days he did it for himself, plus if that type of content triggers you why are you watching it? TW // ED talk

san @svnrse tw ed //

as somebody who has had an ed before and also has studied crohns disease for over a year i understand mr beast has no weird intentions w his video, the title n thumbnail is a lil misleading but with context i think its fine. take it how u will tho tw ed //

FudgeKnucker, Beater of Women @85TXrkPyXkcAW6f

Just my opinion @PogChampion300 I really don't see how that's Mr. Beast's problem if you watch the vid and develop and ED.

On the other hand, others had a different view. A follower took to Twitter and said:

“Have always been a huge fan of Mr Beast but his most recent YouTube video is just disgusting. ED’s are very serious, and turning “starvation” into a challenge for views on a platform that has many young kids or adults who struggle w EDs is so triggering. Do better.”

𝒜𝒷𝒾𝑔𝒶𝒾𝓁 @abbyygonzales Have always been a huge fan of Mr Beast but his most recent YouTube video is just disgusting. ED's are very serious, and turning "starvation" into a challenge for views on a platform that has many young kids or adults who struggle w EDs is so triggering. Do better.

Iz!🎗|| technoblade never dies. @gnfs_luv //ed discussion/implication

no bc imagine a fucking 10 year old who thinks they're "over weight" goes to watch the new mr beast video and they see that their favourite creator efficiently lost weight by starving himself. that my friends, is why his new video is bad.

bee @BEEZLEBEE_ hey y'all don't watch the new mr beast video if you have or had suffered from/with an ed. he consistently checks his weight everyday and it's just hhhhhh quite triggering

Declan 🍂 @DaisyMelon_ @Poxeled I am simply commenting on the video from the perspective of someone with friends with ED's, and with food troubles myself. Content like that can be harmful for people to see whether he meant it to be or not. I don't really have an opinion on Mr. Beast as a person. /nm

echo(ric)²⁹ 🎗 @echoricc

what were you thinking?? did you not stop to think about the young and impressionable people who watch your videos?? about the mentally ill and already struggling people who might internalize your video and do the same??

your videos have impact

be wise tw// ed @MrBeast

your videos have impact

daisy🎗 C!TOMMY DAY @tmmyAww // tw ed mention

to anyone watching the new mr beast video, please take care and do not watch if you're suffering, recovering or have recovered from an ED. it can get really triggering as the video progresses and it would hurt to see anybody get affected from it.

to anyone watching the new mr beast video, please take care and do not watch if you’re suffering, recovering or have recovered from an ED. it can get really triggering as the video progresses and it would hurt to see anybody get affected from it. // tw ed mentionto anyone watching the new mr beast video, please take care and do not watch if you’re suffering, recovering or have recovered from an ED. it can get really triggering as the video progresses and it would hurt to see anybody get affected from it.

Talking about the video, the YouTuber initially had a target of starving and fasting for 30 days. At the beginning of the video, he talks about him being 220lbs. He also mentions having a team of doctors who ensured he was doing fine during this challenge. He also challenges the group by telling them if he breaks the challenge, they can shave his head as a penalty, which ends up happening because he could not get himself to fast for 30 days.

The video managed to get more than 20 million views in less than 24 hours. It also had 1.6 million likes and millions of comments. This is not the first time MrBeast has gone public and done something extreme- people went gaga over his idea of creating a massive Willy Wonka chocolate factory.

