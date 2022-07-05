MrBeast fasts for 14 days to battle Crohn’s disease: YouTuber leaves internet divided with some stating that he is promoting eating disorders

A recent video by the famous YouTuber MrBeast is about a challenge where he doesn't eat for 14 days. Having been in the limelight due to his unique and out-of-the-box content, the YouTuber has once again managed to make headlines. This time, however, the popular YouTube video has left the internet divided.
Although MrBeast states that he did this challenge to battle Crohn's Disease, a few netizens don't seem to be thrilled by the idea of starving for 14 days. This has Twitter flooded with opinions of some liking the video while some bashing it and talking about boycotting it.
However, throughout the video, MrBeast has repeatedly warned the audience not to repeat or copy this; he also talked about how fasting helps with his Crohn's disease. Sharing the video, he pinned his own comment on his video, where he stated:
“Obviously as I stated in the video multiple times don’t try this at home without medical supervision like I had. Also for more context, I have Crohn’s disease (basically my gut has tons of inflammation) and I wanted to give it a break from food to see if that would help reduce inflammation because Crohn’s sucks. I learned a lot about how I can use fasting to reduce my inflammation and I’m glad I did this challenge.”
MrBeast fasting video creates a stir on Twitter: YouTuber says doctors were supervising him during the challenge
While some are talking about how the YouTuber is not responsible for the triggers, others pointed out how videos like such should be banned. One Twitter user tweeted:
“Edtwt can we be honest… mrbeast isn’t responsible for our triggers & he wasn’t exactly flaunting fasting or ed..”
On the other hand, others had a different view. A follower took to Twitter and said:
“Have always been a huge fan of Mr Beast but his most recent YouTube video is just disgusting. ED’s are very serious, and turning “starvation” into a challenge for views on a platform that has many young kids or adults who struggle w EDs is so triggering. Do better.”
Talking about the video, the YouTuber initially had a target of starving and fasting for 30 days. At the beginning of the video, he talks about him being 220lbs. He also mentions having a team of doctors who ensured he was doing fine during this challenge. He also challenges the group by telling them if he breaks the challenge, they can shave his head as a penalty, which ends up happening because he could not get himself to fast for 30 days.
The video managed to get more than 20 million views in less than 24 hours. It also had 1.6 million likes and millions of comments. This is not the first time MrBeast has gone public and done something extreme- people went gaga over his idea of creating a massive Willy Wonka chocolate factory.