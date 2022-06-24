How did MrBeast make his money? Revenue explored as YouTuber reveals he was robbed in the beginning of his career 

While the success of YouTuber MrBeast cannot be taken lightly, fans and followers have questioned how he makes money, and how much he really earns. With more than 97 million followers on YouTube, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast makes all sorts of crazy videos. In fact, he spends thousands and millions of dollars creating his larger-than-life videos and projects.

However, the path has not been very easy for the YouTuber. He recently revealed in a video how he was robbed of everything in his home and that too, at the beginning of his career.

“I was stalked and robbed.”: MrBeast gives shocking details on the recent episode of The Yard Podcast

Known for his high-quality and out-of-the-box videos, MrBeast spoke about the theft and more in a recent episode of The Yard Podcast. This happened over half a decade ago, much before his success on YouTube.

Speaking about the incident, Jimmy Donaldson said:

“I came home, this happened 4 and a half years ago. I came super late around 3 AM; I’m walking to my door, I go to put the key in, I just see a dot pop up on the door, and for a second, I was just like oh, I’m gonna die. And then, I turned around, I didn’t see anyone, and I just went inside, and just for 5 hours I was just peeping through the blinds. Next day, I went out, and when I came back everything was stolen. So someone was basically stalking me.”

The YouTuber went on to state that at the time he had about a million subscribers on his channel. However, he noted that the person who robbed him had no idea who he was.

How does MrBeast make his money? - Sources, revenue and more

Currently, Jimmy is one of the most highly paid YouTubers. As of 2021, he earned as much as $54 million from various advertisements and sponsorship contracts as well as products like clothing and video games. He also launched his own ice cream brand, which runs by the name Feastables.

Back in 2018, Donaldson revealed:

"If you want the special secret, if you want to know where it all came from - my parents aren't that rich, I'm only 20 years old, every dollar I've ever made came from YouTube, and YouTube just pays better than you think."

For those who want to know how much Jimmy Donaldson earns right now, it is an average of $1 million a month, according to YouTube analytics service Social Blade.

MrBeast's monthly YouTube earnings as per SocioBlade. (Image via socioblade.com)

According to reports, he invests more than $300,000 to produce a single video. His famous Squid Game video cost him more than $4.5 million.

However, this success did not come overnight to the YouTube star. He studied YouTube and the art of filmmaking on the platform for months before he began with content creation. He says that, getting to the first million takes time, and it’s a smooth sail after you reach that benchmark.

