Who is Taylor Hale? Big Brother contestant emerges as a fan favorite on Season 24

The premiere episode of Big Brother Season 24 started with a bang. Viewers were introduced to the 16 houseguests, who will now compete in a series of challenges and try to win the title with a whopping cash prize of $750,000.

Out of the 16 houseguests introduced in the premiere, Taylor Hale emerged as the fan favorite with her charming presence and style.

The Big Brother franchise has been extremely popular among viewers and has seen several successful seasons and spin-offs. The contestants in Season 24 will put their best game strategy forward and form strong alliances that help them move ahead in the competition.

Fans react to Taylor Hale's debut on Big Brother

Taylor Mackenzie Dickens Hale is a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan, who has become the fan favorite contestant after the premiere episode of Big Brother Season 24. She was also crowned Miss Michigan USA in 2021.

The star graduated from George Washington University and is fluent in French and English, according to Angelopedia. She also established herself on the pageant circuit as she competed in Miss District of Columbia USA in 2017 and was also crowned Miss Pure Michigan in 2019.

In an interview with Parade, Taylor revealed that she was much more than just a pageant queen. The star said:

"There's a lot more underneath me. I'm a lot more cunning than people expect me to be. So I'll let them think that I'm stupid, and then I'll slit their throats on the back end. I think people will perceive me as someone who's only here for a showmance. You've got the hair, you've got the makeup, some pretty tight dresses, I won't lie. But I'm here to play a hardcore game.

When it comes to forming alliances, Taylor revealed that she would rather play to her strengths and not strategize. However, she wanted to prove that women are much more than their external appearance.

Fans were amazed by the Big Brother contestant's demeanor and took to social media to cheer her on:

A unique theme and an interesting abode to start off the premiere

The 16 houseguests were introduced to the audience in the premiere episode of Big Brother Season 24. Fans were eagerly waiting for this season's contestants and are looking forward to showmances, newly formed friendships, and a whole lot of drama. Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed the contestants to the villa for a whole new season and a fresh new start to the summer.

The theme for this year's season of Big Brother, BB Fest, is in line with the summer season. Julie revealed more details about the theme in an exclusive interview with US Weekly earlier last month:

“Every week throughout the summer, you’re going to see different themes, like a music fest, a comedy fest, a renaissance fest. But my personal favorite – I think most people will agree – is going to be the Zing Fest.”

It will be interesting to see how the houseguests adapt to different challenges during the various fests. They have also entered their new abode, which has a very “mid-century Palm Springs feel” with neon lights and vacation vibes. The house is called BB Motel.

The last episode of the week will see the contestants face eviction and will be broadcast live. However, according to the host, the elimination this time will be different from previous seasons:

“I think the big headline is [that] the first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night. These houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night."

The houseguests on Big Brother will have lots of twists and turns coming their way as they compete to become the champion and take home the cash prize. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS. The show will broadcast three episodes every week. The new episodes will air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8.00 pm ET and Thursdays at 9.00 pm ET.

