Why are Big Brother fans slamming Paloma and supporting Taylor? Season 24’s first nominations explored

Big Brother aired its second episode of the season on Sunday, July 10, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Viewers found many interesting factors in the episode, with strong alliances starting to take shape and evictions already on everyone's minds. This time, Daniel Durston had to make important decisions as BB 24's first Head of Household (HoH).

However, this week's episode saw Paloma Aguilar and Alyssa Snider call fan favorite contestant Taylor Hale a "pagent girl," in a demeaning way. This left fans of the show fuming and led to them calling out the two for their comments.

The duo are two of the three members who were nominated by Joe Pooch Pucciarelli to go backstage last week. This means that they cannot take part in any competitions and are at risk of being evicted.

This week on Big Brother Season 24, it was time for Daniel Durston as the HoH to nominate two contestants for eviction. He initially reminded everyone of Paloma, Alyssa and Brittany's inability to be nominated before going ahead with Terrence Higgins and Michael Bruner as his nominees. The HoH confessed that while Terrence is a pawn, Michael is his real target.

Fans slam Big Brother contestants Paloma and Alyssa over their behavior

On this week's episode of Big Brother, viewers saw Paloma and Alyssa call fellow cast member Taylor a "pageant girl" instead of addressing her by her name. The two planned to create an alliance with the men in the house, while they called Taylor a "seductress of the guys." This did not sit well with the contestant's fans, friends, family and many of the BB alums.

Paloma also proceeded to say that Taylor was using her beauty to bond with the men in the current season of the show.

kristen (not stewart) @kristenscamp alyssa and paloma calling taylor “pageant girl” instead of her name is giving jealousy DOWN and unprovoked lol their literal game plan is to outshine her in front of the guys and they’re being so serious too… #bb24 alyssa and paloma calling taylor “pageant girl” instead of her name is giving jealousy DOWN and unprovoked lol their literal game plan is to outshine her in front of the guys and they’re being so serious too… #bb24 https://t.co/berfVfI03I

Bullying against members of color on the show wasn't encouraged by fans as they took to social media to express their frustration. They slammed Paloma for targeting Taylor, and even called the former "obsessed" with the attention given to the latter.

J. O'Malley @tenrec87 Taylor has committed the unpardonable sin of being prettier than Paloma #BigBrother Taylor has committed the unpardonable sin of being prettier than Paloma #BigBrother

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722 #BigBrother Paloma has a very unnatural obsession with Taylor. Idk if Ive ever seen someone make so many assertions about a person they literally do not know #BB24 Paloma has a very unnatural obsession with Taylor. Idk if Ive ever seen someone make so many assertions about a person they literally do not know #BB24 #BigBrother https://t.co/XylnzDS8RN

One fan said that they were "so annoyed" with Paloma and were hoping that the twist would send her home first. While other fans expressed their annoyance at the Big Brother star and even noted that the cast of the current season was "a mess."

Izaak @isaacdrn13 #bigbrother So Paloma says she wants to manipulate the men… but when Taylor wants to do the same it’s wrong? I’m so annoyed with her. Let’s pray this twist sends her home first… 🙄 #bb24 #bigbrother 24 So Paloma says she wants to manipulate the men… but when Taylor wants to do the same it’s wrong? I’m so annoyed with her. Let’s pray this twist sends her home first… 🙄 #bb24 #bigbrother #bigbrother24

GeOrGe @CuriousJorge92 #BB24 #bigbrother They really hate Taylor because she looks better than them They really hate Taylor because she looks better than them 😂😂 #BB24 #bigbrother

Lolly @imjustLolly #RHAP #BigBrother Holy. Moley!! Palmoma definitely had a high # of DRs tonight… & I don’t think there was a single one where she DIDN'T mention Taylor. Even her very 1st DR of the season shes ragging on her. 🙄🤢 Please please please don’t vote to save her this week!! #BB24 Holy. Moley!! Palmoma definitely had a high # of DRs tonight… & I don’t think there was a single one where she DIDN'T mention Taylor. Even her very 1st DR of the season shes ragging on her. 🙄🤢 Please please please don’t vote to save her this week!! #BB24 #RHAP #BigBrother

Izaak @isaacdrn13 #bb24 #bigbrother This cast was a choice… it’s been two episodes and I don’t really like any of them besides Taylor and Michael… Casting for this show is just a mess. They need to cast better people. #bigbrother 24 This cast was a choice… it’s been two episodes and I don’t really like any of them besides Taylor and Michael… Casting for this show is just a mess. They need to cast better people. 😩 #bb24 #bigbrother #bigbrother24

Members of the Big Brother Cookout Alliance from last season voice their concerns

The Cookout Alliance of the previous season of Big Brother spoke up against this year's contestants, treating a fellow member of color in a demeaning way. The alliance was formed last year by members Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather. It was formed with the aim of having the first black winner of the reality contest.

Winner of Big Brother 23, Xavier Prather condemned the bullying against Taylor and tweeted:

“The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed. Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

The former champion also called the behavior of this year's contestants as "reprehensible." He confessed that although the current houseguests described him as one of their favorites, he felt "partially responsible" for "being an accessory to any ongoing issues.”

Concluding his Twitter statement, Xavier expressed his support for Taylor and was confident that the latter would keep her held high up like the Queen that she is.

As Daniel became the first HoH of the season, Taylor quickly became the target of being evicted after a considerable number of contestants criticized and gossiped about her. Many participants alleged that Taylor was aggressive and would "blow up" if she went on the block. She was also seen crying in some parts during the live feed.

After current contestants Monte and Terrence gossiped about Taylor, Azah Awasum, another member of the Cookout, addressed the issue on Twitter.

Azäh Awasum 🇨🇲|🇺🇸 @azah_awasum I made a cognizant effort to “dial back” in the house for these exact reasons.Dark skinned women always have this in the back of our heads. CBS teaches about racial microagressions but a section on colorism would be beneficial.Taylor’s light will shine outside this house. #bb24 I made a cognizant effort to “dial back” in the house for these exact reasons.Dark skinned women always have this in the back of our heads. CBS teaches about racial microagressions but a section on colorism would be beneficial.Taylor’s light will shine outside this house. #bb24

She also added:

“I’m emotional today. … It’s difficult to express how I feel about our season because I am just now realizing that I’m hurt. I do forgive you because I love you and I know your intentions where [sic] not malicious and we are all learning.”

Other members including Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, and Derek Frazier also voiced their issues with bullying against Black members of Big Brother. They also sent out love andtopport for Taylor.

The new season premiered on July 6 and brought a new set of talented contestants from diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and professions. These contestants will bring their A-game to compete for a chance to win the title and take home a cash price of $750,000.

Tune in to Big Brother on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8.00 pm on CBS to see how the next episode pans out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far