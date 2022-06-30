Who is Azah Awasum from The Challenge: USA? Baltimore native is avid biker and world traveler

Azah Awasum will be participating in CBS' reality series The Challenge: USA along with 28 other contestants.

The Baltimore native has previously appeared in Season 23 of Big Brother. Despite putting in her very best to earn third place in that competition, she went on to become the final member of the jury. The reality star, who takes a keen interest in biking, has visited approximately 60 countries around the world.

The Challenge: USA is set to premiere on July 6, 2022 on CBS, and will be streaming on Paramount+ throughout the summer. The participants for the series are already established reality stars from other popular shows like Love Island, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother.

About Azah Awasum: Role in Big Brother and other details explored

In her CBS bio, Awasum revealed that her name means "able to make friends." The reality star has Cameroonian roots and wanted to be the first Black Big Brother winner. However, she just missed the mark after reaching the week finale and placed third instead.

Azah grew to become tight and loyal with the members of her team and even offered to go up on the block in Britini’s place one week after she was worried about her friend's mental state. Being part of the Cookout alliance gave her a chance to play to her strengths and form strong alliances within the team members.

After reaching the final six and being the Head of Household (HOH), the Big Brother alum decided to evict Hannah Chaddha. In the next stage of the competition, Xavier Prather’s choice to evict Kyland Young over her got her to the finale night.

Instead of Xavier, she wanted to take Derek F with her. But Azah didn't get to make the decision as Xavier became the HOH and decided to evict her and send her to the jury as the final member.

She spoke to CBS about her strategy ahead of the competiton and said;

"Spot the power players early and annihilate or divide them one by one! Play for MYSELF, not the house. I’m hoping my amiable appearance will cause the guests to let their guards down with me. I want every Houseguest to feel like they have me in their pocket."

Speaking about her family, the reality star had revealed that her grandfather lived a polygamous lifestyle and had six wives and 47 children. Azah also spoke about having 300 cousins, attending Messianic Jewish school for primary school upbringing and shared her fear of manholes.

The reality star has competed in peagents since 2011 and made it to the Top 5 of Miss Maryland USA in 2017. In an Instagram post, Azah thanked the audience and her family for their support in living out her grandmother's legacy. She said:

"To my friends and family , thank you. This will be a very hard pill to swallow being my last year of eligibility, so please keep me in prayer. I thank God that he has planted the seed of more than one vision in my heart. onwards and upwards to my goals and dreams."

More about The Challenge: USA

The official synopsis of The Challenge: USA reads:

"For the first time in “Challenge” history, reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves."

The Challenge: USA will be filmed in Buenos Aires, with T.J. Lavin hosting the "most unpredictable and cutthroat game." Contestants will fight a hard battle to prove themselves worthy of the title until the end where one male and one female participant will be crowned the champion and win $500,000.

The winners will then compete in the upcoming Paramount+ tournament, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

