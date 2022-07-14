"In your face, Daniel": Fans take a dig at Big Brother star Daniel after his target Michael wins Power of Veto (PoV)

Big Brother aired its second episode of the week on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

The HoH (Head of Household), Daniel Durston had his eyes set on Michael Bruner's eviction. However, it didn't work out well for the former, as his target went on to win the Power of Veto and mark himself safe. Fans criticized Daniel for targeting a fellow superfan. One tweeted:

The premiere of Big Brother Season 24 aired on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and the 16 houseguests of the year were introduced and welcomed by host Julie Chen Moonves into the BB Motel, their newly decorated abode for the season. The theme of this installment is BB Fest, and the players will participate in a variety of summer challenges this season.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Michael winning the Power of Veto

On last week's episode of Big Brother, Head of Household (HoH) Daniel nominated Terrence and Michael for elimination. However, the two contestants had the Power of Veto to save themselves. The HoH and the two nominators had to choose three more houseguests for the challenge.

Turner, Ameerah, and Indy were chosen. After a series of horse-loop challenges, where the contestants had to collect the most rings, Michael won the Power of Veto (PoV), which meant that he was safe this week, and Daniel had to choose a "replacement nominee" now that his target was safe.

At the very beginning of the episode, the HoH revealed that Michael was his target. However, the latter was aware of the chopping block on his head and put his best foot forward to win the challenge and mark himself safe.

Fans slammed Daniel for trying to target fellow superfan Michael:

A quick review of Big Brother Season 24 Episode 2

After the season premiere, viewers were left with a few updates. Daniel Durston won the first challenge of the season and was crowned the first Head of Household (HoH) and Joe "Pooch" Puciarelli earned the advantage of being the Backstage Boss. However, all of this came with a twist that was revealed by the end of the episode.

Joe would not be nominated for eviction, but he had to nominate three more houseguests to join him backstage for the week. The three contestants, Alyssa Snider, Paloma Aguilar, and Brittany Hoopes, will not be able to participate in any of this week's challenges, but they will not be immune from eviction on Big Brother either.

The second episode saw the houseguests get acquainted with each other. A few alliances began to form in the villa. Nicole Layog and Terrence Higgins bonded over being the oldest members of the group. Nicole also formed an alliance with Daniel, and they named their alliance Rogue Rats.

The previous Big Brother episode saw Taylor Hale face major alienation from the rest of the cast members. While Taylor hung out with the men, Paloma and Alyssa called her the "pageant girl" instead of addressing her by her real name. The duo planned to create an alliance with the guys, calling Taylor a "seductress of the guys."

The negative behavior towards a person of color didn't sit well with Big Brother alumni and fans. Former contestants and members of the Cookout Alliance Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, and Derek Frazier addressed the issue and sent their support.

The clear division influenced Daniel, and he confessed in the diary room that he wanted to nominate people who hadn't been able to connect to others. Referring to Taylor, he revealed that it was easier to target people who hadn't formed alliances so that he would have fewer people angry at him next week after the eviction.

Tune in to tomorrow's episode of Big Brother at 9.00 pm on CBS to find out who falls prey to the first eviction.

