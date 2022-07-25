What is Festie Bestie? Big Brother Season 24 twist changes the course of the competition

Big Brother Season 24 aired a two-hour dramatic episode on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode documented the first vote-out and second overall elimination this season as well as a brand new HoH competition. Viewers witnessed a major powerplay take place between the contestants, and a twist that neither they nor the houseguests saw coming.

This week on Big Brother, Pooch faced a complete blindside after the rest of the houseguests voted for his eviction from the competition. With a score of 12-0, he became the second contestant to leave the house following Paloma's exit.

This time, however, it was not just the elimination that was a big decision for the houseguests to make. Longtime host Julie Chen Moonves introduced "Festie Bestie" - a twist in the competition which will now pair each houseguest with another fellow member in the house, coupling them into bestie pairs. This could potentially alter the course of the game.

Viewers will have to stay tuned in to find out who plays their strategy well.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother See all the action continue Wednesday at 8/7c on #BB24 A new twist, a new HOH, and 2 new people on the block!See all the action continue Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS A new twist, a new HOH, and 2 new people on the block!🌀✨See all the action continue Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! #BB24 https://t.co/LMOeF5pg3V

Here, we explore the details of the new twist in Big Brother Season 24.

Big Brother Season 24 introduces Festie Bestie twist in the competition: Details explored

After Pooch's blindsided elimination, it was time for the contestants to get back into the game. Ahead of the Head of Household (HoH) competition, Julie introduced the Festie Bestie twist.

The Festie Bestie twist will have each houseguest paired up with a "bestie" or a fellow contestant throughout the course of the competition. The bestie duo, once paired up, will go together into eviction by the HoH. However, those who will be paired with the HoH will also be safe from the elimination of that specific week.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother 🏽A new HOH has officially been crowned! #BB24 What a competition!🏽A new HOH has officially been crowned! What a competition!💪🏽A new HOH has officially been crowned!🏆 #BB24 https://t.co/j3srKab06F

That's not all. If a bestie pair gets nominated for eviction by the HoH and their partner, it means that only one of the two nominees will be sent home. Eventually, those who get left out after elimination will be tasked with making a decision that will only be revealed after the third eviction.

The HoH competition this week on Big Brother decided on the Festie Bestie pairs for the competition. The houseguests undertook the challenge and picked their besties for the game. Here is a list of the Festie Bestie pairs:

Michael - Brittany Monte - Joseph Nicole - Taylor Indy - Alyssa Daniel - Kyle Terrence - Ameerah Turner - Jasmie

Turner won the HoH challenge, which meant he was safe for the week along with his partner Jasmine. However, another surprise awaited the contestants. Jasmine had the power to choose one Festie Bestie pair to become the have-nots for this week. Indy and Alyssa were the chosen ones.

The new twist on this season of Big Brother has certainly changed the course of the game. Now the contestants not only have to think for themselves, but also have to fight to play safe, keeping their partner in mind. It will be interesting to see how the strategies and alliances work out amongst the houseguests from hereon.

Fans react to Festie Bestie reveal, some say it was influenced by The Cookout

Most viewers had mixed reactions to the announcement. While some called it stupid, others pointed out that it might give participants an opportunity to get to know each other better. Some even compared it to the strategy of The Cookout - which was the strongest alliance in the last season of Big Brother.

Dankwa Brooks @DankwaBrooklyn put us through every week at nominations. Best thing about the #FestieBestie #BB24 twist is that we don’t have to sit through that excruciatingly long pause that’s supposed to be dramatic 🙄 that the @CBSBigBrother editorsput us through every week at nominations. Best thing about the #FestieBestie #BB24 twist is that we don’t have to sit through that excruciatingly long pause that’s supposed to be dramatic 🙄 that the @CBSBigBrother editors ✂️ put us through every week at nominations. https://t.co/WyqJtyCmnZ

camille @gcfpeople the 2 hour Big Brother episode was the best episode so far this season and i’m more interested in Big Brother 24 going into Week 3… i don’t know how i feel about the Festie Besties twist but i know that the twist changes the game moving forward #BB24 the 2 hour Big Brother episode was the best episode so far this season and i’m more interested in Big Brother 24 going into Week 3… i don’t know how i feel about the Festie Besties twist but i know that the twist changes the game moving forward #BB24.

tracy flick stan. @FlLMDORK

“At first I was scared about this Festie Bestie twist but this could be good for Po’s Pack” #BB24 “At first I was scared about this Festie Bestie twist but this could be good for Po’s Pack” #BB24 https://t.co/QrcDmFCtCD

Scott Michael @itscottmichael The way this “Festie Bestie” twist was inspired by the Cookout’s strategy last year. #BB24 The way this “Festie Bestie” twist was inspired by the Cookout’s strategy last year. #BB24

waythegreat @waythegreat This twist forces people to think a little more and get to know people a little better. #BB24 This twist forces people to think a little more and get to know people a little better. #BB24

Alfred. AJ. Whatever. @willjames93 #BB24 Production literally made festie bestie this twist so it’s easier for the big alliance to get grouped with a person that’s NOT in their group. The Cookout’s influence Production literally made festie bestie this twist so it’s easier for the big alliance to get grouped with a person that’s NOT in their group. The Cookout’s influence💯 #BB24

Lawrence J. @lwrncjones This Festie Bestie twist should make this season veeeeeery interesting. Idk how I feel that this twist basically manufactured an alliance set up like the Cookout was. Hmmmm #BB24 This Festie Bestie twist should make this season veeeeeery interesting. Idk how I feel that this twist basically manufactured an alliance set up like the Cookout was. Hmmmm #BB24

What else happened in the latest episode of Big Brother, Season 24?

Ahead of the nomination ceremony on Big Brother, Turner opened up to his all-guys alliance about possible pawns for eviction. The majority of votes went to Michael and Brittany, and Nicole and Taylor.

However, the HoH decided that it was better to put the former pair on the chopping block, primarily because he and the others felt that Birttany's game was "sketchy," while Michael could potentially save himself in the Power of Veto (PoV) competition.

At the nomination ceremony, Turner chose to go with his original plan and nominated Michael and Brittany for eviction. But he also revealed that if Michael wins the PoV and saves him and his partner, then he has a back-up plan to eliminate either Nicole or Taylor.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far