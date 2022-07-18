Big Brother Season 24 Episode 5: Fans claim Jasmine is jealous of Taylor after HOH nominated two housemates for eviction

In Episode 5 of Big Brother Season 24 (BB24), Jasmine Davis won the Head of House (HOH) competition, which gave her the power to nominate two housemates for eviction.

Viewers were not surprised when she nominated Taylor Hale. Last week, both Jasmine and Paloma Aguilar were slammed for attacking Taylor in the first week itself. Interestingly, Paloma quit the show in Episode 4 citing mental health reasons.

Taylor’s nomination in the latest episode was predictable as she doesn’t have many fans in the house. However, viewers were surprised that Jasmine’s second nomination was Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli.

Meanwhile, fans are not happy with the HOH’s decision and took to social media to express their opinion.

"She has no reason to not like her": Fans slam Jasmine's decision in the latest episode of Big Brother

In Week 2 of Big Brother Season 24, Taylor didn’t seem surprised when Jasmine nominated her for eviction. Fans felt that the HOH had been jealous of Taylor since the beginning. While viewers couldn’t speculate the actual reason for the jealousy, they assumed that Jasmine might be following Paloma’s dislike for Taylor.

JS @nicejanice19 Jasmine when she gaslight Taylor & pretends she's not jealous of her: #BB24 Jasmine when she gaslight Taylor & pretends she's not jealous of her: #BB24 https://t.co/va1o63nNlO

chrissy @chrissy_nc_BB Jasmine just said she met her husband doing a pageant. "I was doing a pageant and he was pageant director." Is she an ex "pageant girl" and is that why she's jealous of Taylor? #BB24 Jasmine just said she met her husband doing a pageant. "I was doing a pageant and he was pageant director." Is she an ex "pageant girl" and is that why she's jealous of Taylor? #BB24

RissaberryBeret @TurtleFarts24 And big shock to no one Jasmine was jealous of Taylor applying sunscreen to Joseph. #BB24 And big shock to no one Jasmine was jealous of Taylor applying sunscreen to Joseph. #BB24 https://t.co/FOmXxhPJwX

Cher Horowitz @letsbreliving Why does Jasmine not like Taylor? Paloma is gone. You have no reason to just not like this girl. #bb24 #BigBrother and her accent is annoying Why does Jasmine not like Taylor? Paloma is gone. You have no reason to just not like this girl. #bb24 #BigBrother and her accent is annoying

Buki 💅🏾 @bukola8

Jasmine #bigbrother “I want to show respect to the first hoh” and put Taylor on the nomination blockJasmine #bb24 “I want to show respect to the first hoh” and put Taylor on the nomination block Jasmine #bb24 #bigbrother https://t.co/qP8cn8XCom

𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚢𝚅𝚎𝚐𝚎𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗 @HuskyBro_Inc #BB24 Why does Jasmine not like Taylor? You all know why, I know you do #BigBrother Why does Jasmine not like Taylor? You all know why, I know you do #BigBrother #BB24 https://t.co/3p4jN7WTh7

Pooch asked Jasmine to nominate him in Big Brother Season 24 Episode 5

After becoming the HOH in the latest episode, Jasmine didn’t waste a minute to nominate Taylor for eviction. However, she struggled with her second pick.

Pooch asked the HOH to nominate him and use him as a pawn for evictions. Based on his strategy, he will be in the elimination row but might get saved by Michael, who won the veto in the latest episode. This way, Taylor might be sent home. Jasmine liked his plan and thus agreed to go with it.

Only time will tell whether their plan to eliminate Taylor from the Big Brother house will work.

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00

#BB24 The whole dynamic of The house and Taylor is most extreme one sided beef I’ve ever seen in Big Brother history. The whole dynamic of The house and Taylor is most extreme one sided beef I’ve ever seen in Big Brother history. #BB24

Jasmine did not target Taylor in Week 1 of the show. Back then, it was Paloma and Alyssa Snider who had passed on several mean comments about Taylor, including calling her “a seductress of the guys.”

Addressing the bullying against Taylor, Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather had previously shared his opinion on Twitter:

“The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed. Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

Several of the show's alums who were part of the Cookout Alliance, including Tiffany Mitchell, Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, and Derek Frazier, sent their support to Taylor.

The upcoming episode will see the nominated contestants trying to convince fellow house guests not to vote them out of the show.

These contestants will be Ameerah Jones, Alyssa Snider, Taylor Hale, Daniel Durston, Indiana “Indy” Santos, Brittany Hoopes, Monte Taylor, Jasmine Davis, Joseph Abdin, Kyle Capener, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, Michael Bruner, Nicole Layog and Terrance Higgins.

Big Brother is a reality TV show where contestants have to spend their time in a house, cut off from the outside world. Each week, the houseguests vote out one contestant, and the winning prize for the final one standing is $750,000.

The show airs new episodes on CBS three days a week: 8 pm ET on Sunday and Wednesday, and 9 pm ET on Thursdays. Eliminations are held on Thursdays.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far