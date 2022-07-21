"Pooch is a fool": Fans call out Pooch for nominating himself to be the pawn on Big Brother

Big Brother aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw power players compete in the Power of Veto competition to get themselves safe from elimination. However, several alliances have already been formed, and the contestants are trying to figure out who to side with.

In last week's episode, Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli volunteered to be nominated as the pawn. Despite being on the eviction block with Taylor, he believed that he was safe, considering he already had alliances formed. However, other houseguests were already planning on blindsiding him and evicting him from the competition.

Fans thought it was foolish of Pooch to put himself up for nomination when all the other houseguests were planning to evict him. One fan tweeted:

emily @bigbrotherclown #BB24 Pooch is a fool Pooch is a fool 😭 #BB24

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Pooch putting himself up for eviction

Although Big Brother contestant Pooch thought it would be a good idea to put himself up for eviction, the other houseguests were playing an entirely different game. For the Power of Veto (PoV) competition, Taylor and Pooch were joined by Ameerah, Michael, and Terrance.

Pooch was extremely confident about his safety in the competition and believed in his alliances and his connections with other contestants. He called Taylor the "public enemy," but everyone else seemed to be planning to vote Pooch out.

At a later point in the episode, the houseguests called him an "idiot" for being so confident in his game and oblivious to other strategies that could get played out. Pooch, on the other hand, kept calling Joseph "clueless." However, Joseph appears to have a more accurate read of the situation, according to fans.

Here's what fans think of Pooch:

Mar_Quon @mar_quon from the person who put themselves on the block When Pooch calls Joseph clueless in the game of #bigbrother from the person who put themselves on the block #bb24 #bigbrother 24 When Pooch calls Joseph clueless in the game of #bigbrother 😂 from the person who put themselves on the block #bb24 #bigbrother24 https://t.co/1pXBggyRba

panda @yourloveamandaa Pooch says he loves Joseph but he’s an idiot (for thinking the girls would flip the vote on Pooch) lmao they setting this episode up for Poochies eviction #BB24 Pooch says he loves Joseph but he’s an idiot (for thinking the girls would flip the vote on Pooch) lmao they setting this episode up for Poochies eviction #BB24

Faith @G0t2haveFaith You put yourself up to get voted out second round of evictions. Take a good look in the mirror when calling other people idiots, Pooch. #BB24 You put yourself up to get voted out second round of evictions. Take a good look in the mirror when calling other people idiots, Pooch. #BB24

Kelly Johnson @Kellylynn1998 Pooch calling Joseph "clueless about the game" and "an idiot" when Joseph's read is 100% accurate and is EXACTLY what is going on is unreal to watch. #BB24 Pooch calling Joseph "clueless about the game" and "an idiot" when Joseph's read is 100% accurate and is EXACTLY what is going on is unreal to watch. #BB24

Lisa Bee @leebee4life They are ANNIHILATING Pooch with this edit. He looks like a total doofus. #bb24 They are ANNIHILATING Pooch with this edit. He looks like a total doofus. #bb24 https://t.co/5DvloglYQR

A quick review of Big Brother Season 24 Episode 5

Episode 5 of Big Brother aired on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. In the previous episode, longtime host Julie Chen Moonves announced Paloma Aguilar's exit from the show citing medical reasons. Since then, the dynamics between contestants and their already formed alliances and strategies have shifted.

Due to recent changes, winning the Head of Household (HoH) challenge became extremely important. Taylor, Monte, Ameerah, Jasmine, Kyle, Michael, and Joseph competed in a pie-eating contest where they were asked True or False questions about the BB Motel, following which they had to thrust their faces into a pie and find the letter T or F to correctly answer the question.

The Big Brother contestants who didn't answer the questions correctly or were slow to buzz in would lose the challenge. In the final round, Jasmine and Michael squared off for the HoH position. The former ended up buzzing in first with the correct answer and celebrated becoming the HoH.

With Taylor being a major target since the beginning of the season, the recent HoH challenge has now tested many of the contestants' alliances. Although many were still not keen on keeping Taylor in the house, the contestant got some time to formulate her own strategy and establish some alliances. Michael confessed that she was a smart player and had a lot of potential.

Nicole revealed her alliances and strategy to Rogue Rats buddy Daniel. She confessed to working with Ameerah, Monte, Kyle, and Alyssa. But the house is still dependent on gender-based alliances that have been lingering since the premiere episode of Big Brother.

Pooch revealed to the HoH Jasmine that he was ready to go into the chopping block as a pawn. His plan was to go into the block with Brittany, so Taylor would have no chance of winning the Power of Veto (PoV), following which it would become easy for the house to evict her.

In a conversation with Jasmine, Big Brother contestant Taylor revealed that she expected herself to be the pawn but felt safe considering it was Jasmine who was nominating her. The latter confessed to having the former nominated for eviction and pitting her against a strong contestant.

By the end of the episode, Jasmine nominated Taylor and Pooch for elimination.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother Things got a little messy during the second All eyes on the pies!Things got a little messy during the second #BB24 HOH competition. 🥧 All eyes on the pies! 👀 Things got a little messy during the second #BB24 HOH competition. 🥧 https://t.co/9DegOSjmGc

Season 24 of Big Brother premiered on July 6, 2022 and has been on the chopping block due to its format and treatment of fan favorite contestant Taylor Hale. The houseguests on the show were also criticized for microaggressions against people of color. However, with Paloma Aguilar's self-exit from the competition due to mental health issues, things seem to be on the right track.

Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

