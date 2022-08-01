"Stop being a crybaby": Fans react to Nicole falling short of winning the Head of Household (HoH) on Big Brother

Big Brother aired a brand new episode on Sunday, July 31, 2022 on CBS. The houseguests were still reeling from Ameerah's eviction and began to participate in the next Head of Household (HoH) challenge. The reality competition has witnessed an interesting turn of events in the past couple of episodes, with the underdogs rising up and bringing strong forces down.

In this week's episode, Nicole fell short of being the Head of Household (HoH). This was a big loss for her, especially considering that her alliance member Ameerah had just left the show. Left with no bargaining power, and with Monte being the HoH, Nicole was on thin ice. However, most fans were delighted at the prospect of her being eliminated from the competition. One tweeted:

Season 24 of Big Brother has been receiving favorable reviews, even though it was initially criticized for showing fan favorite contestant Taylor Hale in a poor light. With the recent events and the introduction of the Pound Alliance, players are taking it upon themselves to play a smarter and stronger game.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Nicole losing the HoH challenge

In this week's HoH challenge, the houseguests had to find a red invitation in the pile of invitations that were placed in front of them. The top eight contestants - Brittany, Jasmine, Terrane, Monte, Joseph, Nicole, and Alyssa - moved to the next round that would decide the HoH of the week.

For the second round, the houseguests needed to slide a glass of wine on three tables with numbers marked on them in under 30 seconds. Monte earned the highest score of 11 and earned the title of this week's HoH.

Nicole fell short with a score of nine. In a confessional, she revealed that she didn't know where she stood and that not being the HoH could easily backfire on her. She also didn't bond well with her Festie Bestie Taylor, and this has become the primary reason for her being a potential target.

Here's what fans had to say about Nicole's loss:

Layne @laynesays Nicole’s energy is so negative. I can’t understand why anyone would enjoy being stuck in the house with her. #bb24 Nicole’s energy is so negative. I can’t understand why anyone would enjoy being stuck in the house with her. #bb24

beth 🤪 @crumbnapkin I’m dying that THIS is the competition Nicole spent all week complaining about saying she almost won/should have won (blaming her shoes??) #bb24 I’m dying that THIS is the competition Nicole spent all week complaining about saying she almost won/should have won (blaming her shoes??) #bb24

Meh @BRo_Amore Now she knows how Taylor has been feeling and it's still not close to the same scale....Nicole has no idea karma is hitting her and i love it #BB24 Now she knows how Taylor has been feeling and it's still not close to the same scale....Nicole has no idea karma is hitting her and i love it #BB24

Willy Will... @iambwilliams Nicole feels "on the outs" right now.... finally a correct observation from the crazy lady #BB24 Nicole feels "on the outs" right now.... finally a correct observation from the crazy lady #BB24

Molls🤙🏼 @Its_Molls_ “Nicole looks like a snake which is funny cause she is one” #bb24 “Nicole looks like a snake which is funny cause she is one” #bb24

John™ @Humble_demeanor I need them to replay that scream when Nicole gets evicted. #BB24 I need them to replay that scream when Nicole gets evicted. #BB24

dan molloy!!!!!! @danyomolloy all i want for my birthday is nicole or daniel to be evicted from the #bb24 household all i want for my birthday is nicole or daniel to be evicted from the #bb24 household

What happened on Big Brother Season 24 Episode 10?

Big Brother Season 24 aired its eviction episode on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and the episode saw the rise of the underdogs as they came into power and took control of the game. The episode witnessed another major landslide after the Leftovers Alliance (Joseph, Monte, Turner, Kyle, Michael, Brittany, and Taylor) evicted Ameerah with a 7-4 vote.

After Michael and Brittany won the Power of Veto (PoV), they took the opportunity to save themselves from the competition that week. However, Turner, being the HoH, announced Ameerah and Terrance as the replacement nominees to go on the chopping block.

Turner took this opportunity to condemn those that were bullying Taylor and mentioned that he was against her being marked a clear target. He said:

"A lot of you say some crazy things about individuals. As the youngest one in this house, I don't feel I should be the one to say that it's not okay, but here I am. There has been a lot of bullying of Taylor in this house. While I don't think I have been perfect, it stops today. Moving forward, I am rocking with Taylor and the Leftovers alliance."

Big Brother contestants Daniel and Nicole were surprised by the nominations as they were expecting the latter and her Festie Bestie partner Taylor to go on the block. Their goal was to eliminate Taylor, but their strategy was quickly undermined when Ameerah and Terrence were nominated.

Ahead of the eviction, although Nicole, Alyssa, Indy, and Jasmine voted for Terrance, Daniel's sympathy for Terrance made him vote for Ameerah, and this ended up becoming the deciding factor in the latter's elimination.

Now that the Head of Household (HoH) has to nominate two houseguests for eviction, it will be interesting to see what powerplays are employed by the cast members and how the bottom two nominees plan to protect themselves. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

