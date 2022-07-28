"He needs to go": Fans slam Daniel Durston after his massive outburst on Taylor Hale on Big Brother Season 24 Episode 9

Big Brother Season 24 aired a dramatic episode on Wednesday, July 27, that left viewers speechless and looking for answers. While they witnessed houseguests competing for Power of Veto (PoV), Daniel's outburst at Taylor prior to the game invoked a series of criticisms from fans. The audience felt that the hate towards fan-favorite contestant Taylor Hale had stooped to a new low.
On this week's episode of Big Brother Season 24, Nicole's plan to put herself and Festie Bestie partner Taylor on the chopping block didn't work out well. When the former had a breakdown, the houseguests believed that it had to do something with her mother's cancer treatment. Taylor empathized with her and asked her to step out of the competition if it was getting harder.
However, this was taken out of context when Nicole thought Taylor was plotting against her and ratted it out to alliance member Daniel who then blamed Taylor for evicting Paloma and playing mind games with Nicole.
Fans slammed Daniel for his unruly behavior. One tweeted:
Why did Taylor Hale come in Daniel's line of fire in the latest episode of Big Brother?
Since the premiere episode of Season 24 of Big Brother, the show as well as the houseguests have been criticized by viewers for casting Taylor Hale in a poor light. Former contestant Paloma Aguilar constantly targeted Taylor and made the latter feel like an outsider in the house. She also demeaned Taylor by calling her a "pageant girl" and a "seductress of the guys."
However, Paloma self-evicted herself the following week, citing mental health reasons. This week, Daniel took the conflict one step further when he had a massive outburst regarding Taylor following what fellow alliance member Nicole told him. He came to the realization that his alliance with Paloma hadn't worked well, so when Nicole blamed Taylor for plotting against her, he slammed Taylor in front of all the cast members.
After Nicole revealed that Taylor asked her to relieve herself from Big Brother, Daniel accused Taylor of playing mind games with Nicole when all that Taylor had done was presented a suggestion in keeping with Nicole's mental health.
While sitting with Nicole, Daniel asked Taylor not to speak with him. He said:
"Taylor, just stop. From this point on, just stop. With your fake bulls**t. Don't speak to me until finale. The same thing you did to Paloma, you're trying to do to her [Nicole]? You can f**k right off. You don't think America's watching all this? You don't think so? From here on out, do not speak to me."
At first, Taylor thought it was a joke. However, she soon realized that Daniel was serious about his claims. When she attempted to talk it out with him, he continued to blame her for plotting against Nicole. He said:
"I will never forget what you did to Paloma. You think she didn't spiral because of you? You didn't add to that? And now you're trying to do it to Nicole? Mind games? Do not speak to Nicole like that, ever again."
Fans call out Daniel for his unfair treatment of Taylor
Viewers witnessed Big Brother fan-favorite Taylor break down in a confessional yet again. Netizens then accused Daniel of bullying Taylor and placing unfounded blame on her for Paloma's health issues.
Big Brother Season 24 has seen the underdogs wake up. A new alliance by the name "Pound" was formed by Kyle, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Turner, and Joseph, which means that Ameerah, Daniel and Nicole are certainly on the radar for plotting against Taylor. Viewers will have to tune in to the eviction night to see how it pans out for the players.
Don't forget to tune in to Big Brother on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9 pm ET on CBS.