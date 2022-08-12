"I already hate it": Fans concerned with the Double Eviction twist on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The houseguests went all-in on the elimination night and evicted Daniel from the competition. This time, however, it wasn't much of a blindside like Ameerah or Nicole's elimination. Daniel was already aware of the workings of the Leftovers alliance.
But nothing could have prepared the Big Brother houseguests for the twist in the game. Before the episode ended, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that a big twist will have the contestants play two simultaneous games in the house, divided into two teams, and face a double eviction next week.
Fans weren't impressed with the twist and thought the production was doing it to break off the strong Leftovers Alliance in the house. One tweeted:
Fans react to the new Big Brother Season 24 twist
Ahead of the all-new Head of Household (HoH) competition, Big Brother host, Julie, announced that the Festie Bestie twist had ended and the players were now only playing for themselves individually in the competition. However, the contestants weren't notified of the new twist that has the potential to shift the dynamics in the house and cause significant drama.
Viewers and loyal fans of the show were notified of the twist ahead of the HoH competition. Julie said:
"Next Thursday in a special two hour event, the game will completely change as the house splits into two groups. These two groups will have no interaction. Two completely separate games of Big Brother will play out, culminating with a double eviction."
Fans weren't sold on separating the existing cast into two groups before elimination next week. They took to social media to express their concerns.
The Leftovers Alliance lead the game into yet another major eviction on Big Brother
This week's episode saw Daniel and Kyle on the block as replacement nominees. Although Daniel had an inkling of him being the next target, he aimed to fight for his place as much as possible. The only way he could potentially be safe was to get the majority of votes against Kyle.
The Big Brother contestant realized that Kyle was also part of a significant alliance (Leftovers) that had brewed in the house, which also caused Ameerah and Nicole's eviction. He and Nicole had previously discussed the same and named the alliance the "sloppy six." However, adding Kyle made it seven.
Daniel went on to gather more votes to save himself. He already had Terrance by his side and had convinced Jasmine to vote for Kyle in exchange of collaborating with her to evict Michael or Monte next. He now needed Alyssa and Joseph to vote for Kyle into eviction. But he realized it wasn't an easy job.
He tried convincing Alyssa to vote for her "showmance" partner Kyle. Kyle decided to distance himself from Alyssa as she plotted against the former's alliance member Monte for eviction. Meanwhile, Daniel revealed that Kyle wasn't bothered when Alyssa was up on the chopping block with Indy.
Moreover, Daniel, Jasmine, and Terrance tried to convince Joseph to align with them and get Kyle out of the game. Although Joseph pretended to agree with them, he confessed that he was very well aligned with his alliance.
During the vote, Terrance was the only one who voted for Kyle's eviction. With a vote of 8-1, Daniel was the next person to be voted out of the Big Brother house.
With the Festie Bestie twist coming to an end and a new twist coming up, it is sure to shake up alliances in the house. Viewers will have to keep watching the show to find out who becomes the next HoH and who they nominate for the chopping block. It will also be interesting to see how the new twist contributes to a double eviction.
Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.