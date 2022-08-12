"I already hate it": Fans concerned with the Double Eviction twist on Big Brother Season 24

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The houseguests went all-in on the elimination night and evicted Daniel from the competition. This time, however, it wasn't much of a blindside like Ameerah or Nicole's elimination. Daniel was already aware of the workings of the Leftovers alliance.

But nothing could have prepared the Big Brother houseguests for the twist in the game. Before the episode ended, host Julie Chen Moonves announced that a big twist will have the contestants play two simultaneous games in the house, divided into two teams, and face a double eviction next week.

Fans weren't impressed with the twist and thought the production was doing it to break off the strong Leftovers Alliance in the house. One tweeted:

💟 LiLi 💟 @littlemiss0014 u knw they made this new twist bc of the big alliance. i already hate it #bb24 u knw they made this new twist bc of the big alliance. i already hate it #bb24

Fans react to the new Big Brother Season 24 twist

Ahead of the all-new Head of Household (HoH) competition, Big Brother host, Julie, announced that the Festie Bestie twist had ended and the players were now only playing for themselves individually in the competition. However, the contestants weren't notified of the new twist that has the potential to shift the dynamics in the house and cause significant drama.

Viewers and loyal fans of the show were notified of the twist ahead of the HoH competition. Julie said:

"Next Thursday in a special two hour event, the game will completely change as the house splits into two groups. These two groups will have no interaction. Two completely separate games of Big Brother will play out, culminating with a double eviction."

Fans weren't sold on separating the existing cast into two groups before elimination next week. They took to social media to express their concerns.

🌹 @shhhlana haven’t read enough to fully understand this twist but it feels like it kinda ruins the game #BB24 haven’t read enough to fully understand this twist but it feels like it kinda ruins the game #BB24

BB @bigbrotheragent The first season in a long time, arguably ever, that I have been excited and happy about the majority alliance steamrolling and now Big Brother throws in this split house🤨 so frustrating #bb24 where was this twist in 16,19,21,22??? The first season in a long time, arguably ever, that I have been excited and happy about the majority alliance steamrolling and now Big Brother throws in this split house🤨 so frustrating #bb24 where was this twist in 16,19,21,22???

r @muggyeviction all of sudden big brother wants to introduce a twist that’ll help the house minority it’s comedic #bb24 all of sudden big brother wants to introduce a twist that’ll help the house minority it’s comedic #bb24

#bb24 Why y’all gotta bring a twist in when you know we’re actually enjoying this season for a second Why y’all gotta bring a twist in when you know we’re actually enjoying this season for a second#bb24

Reci ⚜️ @valerie_galery This twist is scary ngl, if I’m understanding it correctly it could put THAT side in the majority in their part of the house #bb24 This twist is scary ngl, if I’m understanding it correctly it could put THAT side in the majority in their part of the house #bb24

danielle 🧁 @xtrathots #bb24 why does production always throw in twists to mess up alliances that we actually LIKE? why can’t these twists happen when we don’t like the dominant alliance in the game why does production always throw in twists to mess up alliances that we actually LIKE? why can’t these twists happen when we don’t like the dominant alliance in the game 😭 #bb24

CARTER (District 8 Tribute) @kryztyfyr it is weird tho that they havent really done a twist to break up ANY OTHER big alliance in modern bb but chose to do one now hmmm #BB24 it is weird tho that they havent really done a twist to break up ANY OTHER big alliance in modern bb but chose to do one now hmmm #BB24

💕 @txkaa1_ Ima need the leftovers to stay strong with this twist because this is about to be a lot #bb24 Ima need the leftovers to stay strong with this twist because this is about to be a lot #bb24 https://t.co/3wl8C8GIzL

enn. @transformermp3 i'm so nervous about this twist.... what if my faves don't survive #bb24 i'm so nervous about this twist.... what if my faves don't survive #bb24 https://t.co/dDZ9kxZesf

The Leftovers Alliance lead the game into yet another major eviction on Big Brother

This week's episode saw Daniel and Kyle on the block as replacement nominees. Although Daniel had an inkling of him being the next target, he aimed to fight for his place as much as possible. The only way he could potentially be safe was to get the majority of votes against Kyle.

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother Do our houseguests have what it takes for tonight's endurance comp? Tune in at 9/8c on It's the final countdownDo our houseguests have what it takes for tonight's endurance comp? Tune in at 9/8c on @CBS to find out! #BB24 It's the final countdown ⏰ Do our houseguests have what it takes for tonight's endurance comp? Tune in at 9/8c on @CBS to find out! #BB24 https://t.co/tlKEV0WoUV

The Big Brother contestant realized that Kyle was also part of a significant alliance (Leftovers) that had brewed in the house, which also caused Ameerah and Nicole's eviction. He and Nicole had previously discussed the same and named the alliance the "sloppy six." However, adding Kyle made it seven.

Daniel went on to gather more votes to save himself. He already had Terrance by his side and had convinced Jasmine to vote for Kyle in exchange of collaborating with her to evict Michael or Monte next. He now needed Alyssa and Joseph to vote for Kyle into eviction. But he realized it wasn't an easy job.

He tried convincing Alyssa to vote for her "showmance" partner Kyle. Kyle decided to distance himself from Alyssa as she plotted against the former's alliance member Monte for eviction. Meanwhile, Daniel revealed that Kyle wasn't bothered when Alyssa was up on the chopping block with Indy.

Moreover, Daniel, Jasmine, and Terrance tried to convince Joseph to align with them and get Kyle out of the game. Although Joseph pretended to agree with them, he confessed that he was very well aligned with his alliance.

During the vote, Terrance was the only one who voted for Kyle's eviction. With a vote of 8-1, Daniel was the next person to be voted out of the Big Brother house.

With the Festie Bestie twist coming to an end and a new twist coming up, it is sure to shake up alliances in the house. Viewers will have to keep watching the show to find out who becomes the next HoH and who they nominate for the chopping block. It will also be interesting to see how the new twist contributes to a double eviction.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

