What are Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea’s strengths? Friends from The Challenge Season 38 reveal their game strategy

Friends Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea are all set to compete in Season 38 of The Challenge as a team. A total of 17 teams will participate in the show in a bid to win a prize of $1 million.

Fan-favorite veterans Laurel Stucky, Nelson Thomas, Darrell Taylor, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, and Jordan Wiseley are returning for the highly anticipated new season of The Challenge. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their "Ride or Die," featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars."

The friends have already made their game strategy and hope it can lead them to victory. The Challenge: Ride or Dies will premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT on MTV.

The Challenge stars Fessy Shaffaat, and Moriah Jadea went on a couple of dates

The Challenge Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea are from Orlando, Florida. When the pair first met, they dated for a short while, but it did not "work out." They eventually ended up being friends.

Fessy chose Moriah as his Ride or Dies, as she is "physically in a very good shape" and has every quality needed to win The Challenge.

Talking about the strength of his friend, Fessy said in the preview clip:

"Moriah’s greatest strength in this game is definitely her mouthpiece. She talks everybody in the house so all the people that I don’t want to talk to, she is over there crossing those T’s and doting this I’s for me.”

Pinpointing Fessy's strength, his rookie partner said:

“He is actually really smart. He is a substitute teacher so he is great at maths, he is great at puzzles. I think people just think he is athletic but he actually teaches me maths.”

Moriah is a "nervous wreck" who is "scared" of every singles challenge, but Fessy "calms" her down when she is "anxious." The duo has even chalked out a strategy to stay in the game till the end.

Speaking about his strategy, Fessy said:

“I told her as long as when we get to these challenges and TJ blows the horn as long we go 100 miles/hour, we will be fine.”

Moriah is excited about her first Challenge and is ready to give her best, and she hopes things will work out for them.

The former football star Fessy was "disqualified and missed the first final of his Challenge career," but he hopes to redeem himself on the new season of the competition with the help of his partner Moriah, whose official bio on MTV reads:

“Moriah might be a rookie, but her unshakeable confidence doesn't come from being partnered with the absolute force that is Faysal. It comes from her natural athletic ability, charisma and brains. Moriah's the oldest of six children and lives in Orlando, FL. If she can survive theme park season, Moriah's certain she can make it through this season of "The Challenge.”

Tune in on MTV on Wednesday to watch the new season of The Challenge.

