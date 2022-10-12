What happened between Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley? The Challenge Season 38 contestants to appear together for first time post break-up

The Challenge Season 38 contestants and former couple Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley are bringing back their gameplay to The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on MTV. While Jordan has chosen Aneesa as his partner, Tori has partnered with Devin.

Tori and Jordan met back in 2017 on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. The duo instantly hit it off and dated for two years, following an engagement. However, things didn't quite work out between the two and they eventually split.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jordan opened up about appearing on the show alongside his ex-fiance Tori. While revealing that they hadn't spoken for a year and a half, Jordan said he knew "stuff needed to be talked about."

He further said:

"The audience has been with us since before we were a thing and now after we're a thing, and anything that happens there, it's just as much their business, too. We were able to find good common ground and closure and the audience getting to experience that with us is a huge full circle thing."

What led to the breakup between The Challenge contestants Tori and Jordan?

After meeting on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley not only succeeded in the MTV series but also found love with each other. The duo were soon officially engaged in August 2019 while filming The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, but their relationship soon fell apart.

After Tori ventured into The Challenge: Double Agents without Jordan, fans became suspicious of the trouble brewing between the couple. The duo broke up in November 2020, much to the disappointment of their fans.

In an Instagram post early in 2021, Jordan revealed that he wasn't going to talk about the breakup. However, after Tori's interview with Us Weekly in January 2021 about the same, he decided to put forward his stance.

Tori confessed that their relationship "was on the rocks" even before she went on Double Agents, stating:

"Me and Jordan were on the rocks for a lot longer than people know, and we had broken up before The Challenge [Double Agents] for a little bit. I really, really begged him to stay with me. I was like, ‘Let’s try to work it out, and we had this moment where we were like, ‘All right, I’m going to go on the show, you’re going to stay home. Let’s see what happens, let’s see if this distance will help us.’”

Tori further revealed that they kept fighting with each other for long, so being on Double Agents was a break. However, she broke up with him a week after returning from the show, keeping the news private for a couple of months.

She was also linked with her Double Agents co-star Fessy Shafaat, who, in fact, was attracted to her. However, Tori claimed that the rumors were baseles, stating:

“You think I could get away with doing something in the house? F–k no. They would have a field day with whatever happened with me.”

Around the same time, Jordan took to Instagram to put up a long and emotional post about their split, stating that they "weren't able to escape the pressures that come in a very public relationship," while squashing the rumors that scandals tore them apart.

He further said:

"I love Tori with all of my heart and this hurt is something I’ll never forget.. and I don’t want to. I will always cherish our time together but I’m also excited to see what the future holds for us both. I think she lights up the world around her and I can’t wait to watch."

Now that Tori and Jordan are back, although with different partners, the trailer for The Challenge: Ride or Dies does show a significant amount of drama between the two. How will this season end for them? Viewers will have to tune in to the show which is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET, only on MTV.

