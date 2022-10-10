The Challenge: Ride or Dies 2022 (season 38) contestants: Meet the 17 teams from MTV’s competition series

Season 38 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies 2022 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV, featuring 17 teams participating in the competition series.

The synopsis of the new season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies 2022 reads:

“For the first time ever, the critically-acclaimed competition franchise will pair cast members with their 'Ride or Die,' featuring a cast of best friends, exes, and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars."

It adds:

"These relationships will be put to the ultimate test as their teamwork, loyalty, and trust will be challenged every step of the way. In this game, it all comes down to who you trust and who has your back, because this season of The Challenge will either break bonds or tie two competitors together for life.”

Newly married couples, siblings, exes, and others set to compete in The Challenge: Ride or Dies

1) Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark

Coming off her first win since making it to three finals in a row, Kaycee has teamed up with her brother Kenny as her partner and he's not about to let her down. They are the only sibling pair in the game and have a unique communication advantage over others.

2) Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Legendary Challenge queen Veronica is a three-time champ and for the new series, she has teamed up with Darrell. He is a four-time champ and is now hoping to get his hands on a fifth trophy.

3) Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa is now in her 16th season and is returning with a freshly acquired psychology degree to uplift her social game. She has teamed up with natural athlete Jordan, whose ex-fiancée Tori is also participating in the show. The former couple will face each other after almost a year and a half.

4) Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez

Nanny is returning for her 12th season after she was eliminated against her girlfriend Kaycee on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies. Legendary challenger Johnny Bananas will be her partner on the new season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. He is returning for his 21st season on the show.

5) Tommy Bracco and Analyse Talavera

Since her eviction from Big Brother, Analyse has come to The Challenge as one of the few rookie-rookie pairs in the game. Analyse’ Ride or Die Tommy was also evicted from Big Brother. He even skipped his college graduation to compete in the show.

6) Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle

Johnny was the runner-up in the Love Island villa. He has now teamed up with Ravyn for the upcoming show. He was the one who called her to join him as his Ride or Die on the new season of The Challenge. They are also one of the few rookie-rookie pairs competing against legendary challengers.

7) Kim Traenka and Colleen Schneider

Kim last participated in the German dating show, Prince Charming. He is now on The Challenge hoping to win the show with Colleen by his side, who has a master's degree in psychology under her belt.

Colleen found great success on Germany's The Mole, where, as the “titular mole, she manipulated the entire game on a team of her own,” as per her official MTV bio.

8) Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser

Olivia found her dream man on Love Island and won the show, but shortly after, the couple parted ways. She has now teamed up with soccer superstar Horacio on The Challenge. Horacio “hopes to redeem himself with a rookie championship on this season of The Challenge.”

9) Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald

Jay has previously appeared on two seasons of The Challenge. The surfer now wants to earn his first title alongside his ex-turned-bestie, Michele from Survivor. She was eliminated early from her rookie season of the competition but now wishes to redeem herself.

10) Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

Nelly T is back again and is now better at his social and political games. He hopes to win the show with his partner Nurys, who is a “veteran of two dating games, Are You the One? and Ex On The Beach.”

11) Turbo and Tamara Alfaro

Tamara has a lot to prove and after her rigorous training with Turbo, she hopes to win and avoid being an obvious target. “But Tamara's biggest issue might be taming her partner's temper.” After being the first solo rookie winner, Turbo “lost the chance to play again after a tumultuous second season resulted in his disqualification.”

The two-time Survivor Turkey champion hopes to win the show with Tamara.

12) Kailah Bird and Sam Bird

Although Sam could not win season 4 of Love Island U.K., the British DJ surely won his wife Kailah's heart. The newly married couple now hopes to win The Challenge with the support of each other.

13) Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox

Laurel and Jakk “met in New Zealand on Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love and the bond they created has gone through years and continents.” A certified personal trainer and newly engaged Jakk hopes to play the game long enough to win alongside Laurel, who has a degree in veterinary science.

14) Fessy Shaffaat and Moriah Jadea

Moriah might be a rookie, but Fessy made an appearance last season when he was “disqualified and missed the first final of his Challenge career”. The former football star is now hoping to stay away from the “messy” situation to grab the prize this season.

15) Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Devin finished in the top three on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies in his last few seasons. He is confident that he will win the game with Tori, who is on her seventh challenge.

16) Nam Vo and Emmy Russ

Nam is back for the third time and hopes to win this season along with his Ride or Die. Emmy is no stranger to competition, with experience on Germany's Big Brother as well as Beauty and the Nerd.

17) Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer

After a rookie season win, Amber created “chaos as part of the infamous Big Brother alliance and going home early after a brutal elimination." She is back on the show to prove that her “rookie championship was not a fluke.” She is joining the show with her trustworthy and loyal rookie boyfriend, Chauncey, who has a fear of heights.

Tune in on MTV on Wednesday to watch the new season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far