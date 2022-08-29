Who are Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez? The Challenge alums open up about marriage, kids and more

The Challenge alums Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez’s relationship is evolving with each passing day. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary and are now planning for the next phase of their relationship – marriage and kids.

The much-in-love couple now wants to get married and expand their family. Speaking about their future plans, Nany Gonzalez told Us Weekly at the 2022 VMAs on Sunday, August 28:

“We have talked about it a lot. The next step, obviously, would be marriage. And then, of course, after that would be children and that, obviously, would, you know, come with IVF and all of that. So that’s definitely something that we’re going to look into eventually and we’re super excited about just our future together.”

Who are The Challenge alums Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez

A licensed esthetician and skincare & laser specialist, Nany started her journey in skincare at the Aveda Institute of Chicago to train in several organic, plant-based treatments for skin. However, while Nany loved the holistic approach to skincare, she soon realized her passion was in the Medical Aesthetics field. This motivation aided her to pursue training for the same.

As per her official website, nanycarmen.com, she has “over 5 years of experience in the medical spa industry," which she obtained through training and certifications on several lasers. This included Laser Hair Removal, Clear and Brilliant, Laser Genesis, Tattoo Removal, IPL, Microneedling, and medical grade Chemical Peel treatments.

Meanwhile, her partner, Kaycee Clark, is an athlete who has been playing sports since her childhood days. Soccer was her "first sport" in which she took an active interest and has been playing it since she was four. Furthermore, the athlete is also a boxer.

Clark is best known for winning MTV's The Challenge season 37 and CBS’ Big Brother season 20. She is very much into personal development and fitness.

All about The Challenge alums Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez relationship

Kaycee and Nany met for the first time during season 35 of The Challenge: Total Madness in 2019, but the two were just friends back then as California native Kaycee Clark had been in a relationship with Tayler Jimenez since December 2018. However, both the participants stayed in touch even after the reality show ended.

Opening up about their first meeting, Nany told E! News:

“Kaycee and I met on Total Madness. We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us. I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."

However, in 2021, Kaycee and Tayler parted ways. Soon after, romance rumors between the boxer and Nany surfaced as they started posting photos together via Instagram.

It was during their time on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies that they grew closer, despite facing each other in the finale. During the final competition, Kaycee said:

“I honestly didn’t know what to do. At that very moment, I was like, ‘I want her to continue and win, and I’ve already won Big Brother … I know she can finish strong and do this.’ It was just going back and forth. It was, it was one of the hardest things I had to like go through, trying to make that decision.”

The athlete won the reality show while Nany came in fourth place. The two then decided to give their relationship a chance and have been inseparable ever since. Moreover, Nany has always expressed her desire to start a family, as her partner told Us Weekly:

“We’ve discussed it, and we’re getting older. Time is ticking, but we throw it out there, here and there, but also, we’re gonna be smart about it. We’re not gonna just jump into whatever. Of course, there’s talk out there, but I guess we’ll see. Stay tuned!”

The couple are now looking forward to starting the next chapter of their life together.

