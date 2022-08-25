What do fans think about the new twist on The Challenge: USA? Absence of algorithm changes course of the game

The Challenge: USA is back with yet another exciting episode on August 24, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on CBS. The competition has become even more complicated, and the remaining contestants are doing their best in challenges and forming newer strategies to keep themselves safe from elimination.

On this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, host T.J. Lavin announced that the algorithm would no longer be used, which meant from now on, contestants will be playing an individual game. However, during the challenge, it was revealed that it was an all-men elimination this week.

Fans of the show had their own opinions about the new twist in the game. While they were excited about the game being on an individual level, they were skeptical about the intricacies of the format going forward.

The hit series has been top-rated among viewers and widely watched by the audience, who make their opinions known on social media. More than the format, the fact that the contestants have previously appeared on reality shows makes the format of the show even more enjoyable.

Fans have mixed reactions to the new The Challenge: USA twist

The Challenge @TheChallenge #TheChallengeUSA Just when you think the challenge is difficult as is, TJ always has to add a leeeettle bit of spice to it Just when you think the challenge is difficult as is, TJ always has to add a leeeettle bit of spice to it ♨️😅 #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/tJti7gzIRF

The new twist on The Challenge: USA had the contestants stressing out as the absence of the algorithm changed the course of the game. Also, during the challenge, host T.J. Lavin revealed that it would be an all-men elimination.

A male and female contestant who would win the challenge had to nominate a fellow male contestant to go against another male contestant who lost the challenge. With it being an all-in elimination, it was time for the men to take out significant threats in the game.

While fans were excited, some were upset at it being an all-men elimination. Check out what they had to say about the new format.

Alana @Alana28191162 Everybody finna be shaking in their boots now I love this individual thing #TheChallengeUSA Everybody finna be shaking in their boots now I love this individual thing #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/5EkS09HV1D

Fans were however upset with it being an all-men elimination.

kari @kgd26 noooo don’t make it JUST a mens elimination. we were keeping such a good pace #TheChallengeUSA noooo don’t make it JUST a mens elimination. we were keeping such a good pace #TheChallengeUSA

David #WearADamnMask 😷 Bloomberg 🤨🖖🛎 #BB24 @DavidBloomberg I thought they'd still be eliminating two players per episode. I know in The Challenge they eventually switch to just one at a time, but the game design still seems questionable. Every woman is safe -- there are no stakes at all for many of them. #TheChallengeUSA I thought they'd still be eliminating two players per episode. I know in The Challenge they eventually switch to just one at a time, but the game design still seems questionable. Every woman is safe -- there are no stakes at all for many of them. #TheChallengeUSA

Josh Small @bigjoshsmall Is this normal that the women are just … safe this week? Does that happen often? #TheChallengeUSA Is this normal that the women are just … safe this week? Does that happen often? #TheChallengeUSA

Connor McCann @PatrioticEmo Why just the men? I'm not aware of a gender imbalance #TheChallengeUSA Why just the men? I'm not aware of a gender imbalance #TheChallengeUSA

A quick look at last week's breakup of a big alliance

Last week's episode saw a significant shift in the game when contestants realized that no alliance is strong enough to survive the twists of the format. While the algorithm again assigned new partners, Tyler paired up with Sarah, shocking everyone. The duo hasn't been on good terms since Tyler blindsided his partner into elimination.

Back at The Challenge: USA compound, an alliance of strong players and masterminds, Tyson, Angela, and Kyland, had begun creating issues with the rest of the cast members. Domenick promised to make a big move and break the alliance if he won the challenge.

In the challenge, Leo and Alyssa were the first to enter into elimination after losing the game. At the same time, Domenick and Cayla showcased powerful skills that made them the winners of the challenge. They had to nominate a pair to go into the elimination round along with the losing team.

The Challenge: USA partners Domenick and Cayla had a few options to go through with. They could put up one of the stronger threats to ruin the winner's alliance, or they could go with Sarah's plan of getting some money for the finals by putting her and Tyson into elimination.

The winning duo decided to go with the plan to break the strong alliance and nominated Kyland and Kyra alongside Leo and Alyssa. Although the first group took the lead initially, a few wrong answers at a crucial point in the challenge cost them their game.

Domenick successfully broke off a major The Challenge: USA alliance consisting of powerful threats Kyland (now eliminated), Tyson, and Angela.

The Challenge @TheChallenge , and the pressure is ON 🟢 to qualify for TJ's Final. Nobody's safe when The stakes are MASSIVE, and the pressure is ON 🟢 to qualify for TJ's Final.Nobody's safe when #TheChallengeUSA airs WEDNESDAYS at 9/8c on @CBS The stakes are MASSIVE 💥, and the pressure is ON 🟢 to qualify for TJ's Final. 😤 Nobody's safe when #TheChallengeUSA airs WEDNESDAYS at 9/8c on @CBS! 💢 https://t.co/zlTTQAaiZj

With the host's revelation that the algorithm is no longer in place, it will be interesting to see how the contestants fare. Will newer alliances be formed, or will trust be questioned? Only time will tell.

Keep watching The Challenge: USA on CBS.

