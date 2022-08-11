"I can't stand Sarah": Fans slam Sarah for planning for plotting against Tyson on The Challenge: USA 

The Challenge: USA aired a new episode on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw the contestants participating in a new challenge with a new set of partners. The competition is at a sensitive stage with many strong alliances being questioned, and be rest assured, there is more drama to come this week.

In this week's episode, Sarah was furious at fellow Survivor alum Tyson for putting her into elimination last week despite him assuring her safety. The Survivor alliance was in chaos as Sarah and alliance member Ben promised to take Tyson out of the competition.

Fans, however, weren't impressed with Sarah's game, as her allegation about being backstabbed by Tyson was similar to her own game on Survivor. She blindsided her close friend and ally Sierra to get her legacy advantage on Survivor: Game Changers.

Fans weren't impressed with Sarah blaming it on Tyson while having done the same during her time on Survivor. One fan tweeted:

CBS' version of The Challenge, inspired by the long-standing MTV series of the same name, premiered on July 6, 2022, and since then, it has been trendy amongst viewers. The fast-paced format has struck a chord with contestants who bring their reality TV experience from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Fans react to The Challenge: USA contestant Sarah's gameplay

In this week's episode, Sarah was determined to get her revenge on Tyson after he backstabbed her in the elimination round last week. She and fellow alliance member Ben promised to take Tyson out of the competition this time.

However, fans addressed Sarah's hypocrisy and pointed out that she had blindsided her closest ally, Sierra, to gain an advantage. Now when Tyson did the same, she raised an issue. When Cashay revealed that Tyson had talked about getting people close to voting them out, Sarah was even more sure of taking Tyson out of The Challenge: USA.

Fans pointed out that Sarah had voted out Tyson twice during their time at Survivor: Winners at War, so she shouldn't be this angry at Tyson's move.

Check out what fans had to say about Sarah's game.

Heather @perksofbeingHC Not Sarah who bragged about backstabbing her close ally and friend Sierra to get her legacy advantage acting like Tyson is a liar for saying she gets close to people and backstabs them. Tyson just told the truth. #TheChallengeUSA Not Sarah who bragged about backstabbing her close ally and friend Sierra to get her legacy advantage acting like Tyson is a liar for saying she gets close to people and backstabs them. Tyson just told the truth. #TheChallengeUSA

Alison Kjoller @AlisonKjoller Tyson isn’t wrong. Sarah does get close to people and then vote them out. Just ask fan favorite Sierra Dawn Thomas and her legacy advantage #thechallengeusa Tyson isn’t wrong. Sarah does get close to people and then vote them out. Just ask fan favorite Sierra Dawn Thomas and her legacy advantage #thechallengeusa

Khalid #Team Tyson/DX/Taylor @thekhalidnamie

#TheChallengeUSA Sarah manage to be boring and annoying all at once. That's a skill. 🙄 Sarah manage to be boring and annoying all at once. That's a skill. 🙄#TheChallengeUSA

Eddie Munson Fan Account @URSure816 Sarah mad at Tyson but y’all took Tyson out twice on Survivor lmao he should be upset not y’all #TheChallengeUSA Sarah mad at Tyson but y’all took Tyson out twice on Survivor lmao he should be upset not y’all #TheChallengeUSA

Khalid #Team Tyson/DX/Taylor @thekhalidnamie

#TheChallengeUSA Sarah and Ben ruining the show for me. Though that's very on brand of them. Sarah and Ben ruining the show for me. Though that's very on brand of them. 😩#TheChallengeUSA

Burna Bae @wallyellermami Sarah would’ve fit in perfectly with the old Challenge crew, all insufferable #TheChallengeUSA Sarah would’ve fit in perfectly with the old Challenge crew, all insufferable #TheChallengeUSA

Brian Scally @Brian_Scally



I also think Ben and Sarah should avoid all games and any other reality tv for that matter #TheChallengeUSA I also think Ben and Sarah should avoid all games and any other reality tv for that matter #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/oDx22whdvB

Sherri @buckeyegirl25 I’m getting all these flashbacks to Winners at War and having to watch people like Sarah and Ben somehow control the game. Let’s be clear though…Ben rode on her coattails. #TheChallengeUSA I’m getting all these flashbacks to Winners at War and having to watch people like Sarah and Ben somehow control the game. Let’s be clear though…Ben rode on her coattails. #TheChallengeUSA

Samantha Joy @TVLabSam Sarah is so salty you could throw her at slugs #TheChallengeUSA Sarah is so salty you could throw her at slugs #TheChallengeUSA

Who was eliminated on last week's episode of The Challenge: USA?

In last week's episode of The Challenge: USA, contestants had to face another unique challenge, which was also the most difficult water-based challenge of the season. The algorithm created new pairs, some of whom were happy while others were taken aback.

Back in the house, Derek and Cayla discussed who they should put their trust in. Meanwhile, Survivor alums Ben and Sarah discussed forming a strong alliance with fellow game legend Tyson, who they were skeptical about, considering they didn't share the best relationship with him.

Later in the episode, The Challenge: USA contestants Tyson and Sarah sat down to talk strategy. The former reflected on Sarah and Ben extinguishing his torch during Survivor but hoped to form an alliance with them and move forward together. Although Sarah was skeptical, Tyson led her to believe him.

During the challenge round, Derek and Cayla had a comfortable lead, while Cashay opened up the wrong barrel, leading her partner Tyson to help her swim and take the lead in the game. Cinco and Azah had a difficult time, considering the latter was underconfident in the challenge.

In a significant comeback, Tyson led him and Cashay to victory, with the former Survivor winner continuing his lead on The Challenge: USA. Soon, Cayla and Ben realized that the winning pair might easily throw them into elimination, so the former planted a big move. She accused Ben of being manipulative to Tyson and asked him to watch out for the contestant.

For the elimination round, Tyson and Cashay nominated Leo and Sarah alongside Cinco and Azah to compete. This was a shock to Sarah, who was blindsided by her fellow Survivor teammate. Although Leo and Sarah won the game, the latter decided to take her revenge on Tyson. Cinco and Azah were left with nothing and were the next pair to be eliminated from the competition.

The Challenge @TheChallenge #TheChallengeUSA Don't sleep on Sarah and Leo now! They got voted in and fully DOMINATED this elimination. Don't sleep on Sarah and Leo now! They got voted in and fully DOMINATED this elimination. 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/VgxLqWvuwf

The Challenge: USA is getting extremely interesting with each passing episode, and with newer partners being formed every week, it will be exciting to see shift in the dynamics between the housemates and who will be the next pair to be eliminated from the competition.

Keep watching The Challenge: USA on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das