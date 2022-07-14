"Cinco and Tiffany?" Fans surprised at the news reveal about The Challenge: USA contestants' possible fling ahead of the show

The Challenge: USA aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The contestants took part in a series of challenges, and two of the players were eventually evicted. The participants are no strangers to reality shows as they all have prior experience from having participated in shows like The Amazing Race, Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother.

With new pairs being formed on this week's episode, former couple Cinco and Cashay were the chosen partners this week. However, viewers saw Tiffany flirt with Cinco ahead of the challenge. Shan then revealed that the duo "had a thing" outside the house. Fans were shocked at the news of a possible fling. One tweeted:

Fans react to The Challenge: USA news reveal regarding Cinco and Tiffany

On this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, fans were surprised at the news revealed by contestant Shan Smith. As the participants were discussing former Love Island couple Cashay and Cinco partnering up for the challenge, they witnessed Tiffany Mitchell flirting with Cinco.

Shan took this opportunity to reveal that Tiffany and Cinco got together before participating in the CBS show. Fellow contestants and viewers back home were surprised by the reveal.

While this wasn't confirmed by either Tiffany or Cinco, fans didn't hesitate to react on social media. Here's what they had to say:

𝘼𝙢𝙞𝙧 @paulsfifthvote #TheChallengeUSA I saw that Cinco and Tiffany picture at that reality TV get together I saw that Cinco and Tiffany picture at that reality TV get together 👀 #TheChallengeUSA

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail I’m sorry but tiffany and cinco I am still YELLING #TheChallengeUSA I’m sorry but tiffany and cinco I am still YELLING #TheChallengeUSA

rece’s personal 💭 Taylor #BB24 @itsthatextendo #TheChallengeUSA now was Shan telling the truth or was that a lie about Tiffany & Cinco now was Shan telling the truth or was that a lie about Tiffany & Cinco 😭 #TheChallengeUSA

azah’s eyelash @monwonhat Hold on wait a minute. Tiffany and Cinco got together outside show??? Girl what’s tea?? #TheChallengeUSA Hold on wait a minute. Tiffany and Cinco got together outside show??? Girl what’s tea?? #TheChallengeUSA

J 🖤 @conniestheo TIFFANY & CINCO HAD A THING OUTSIDE OF THIS??? IS THIS WHY CASH & CINCO BROKE UP???? #TheChallengeUSA TIFFANY & CINCO HAD A THING OUTSIDE OF THIS??? IS THIS WHY CASH & CINCO BROKE UP???? #TheChallengeUSA

A massive twist changes the dynamics of the show

The Challenge: USA, which premiered on July 6, started with a bang and ended with a surprise that no one saw coming. The contestants started socializing as soon as the episode began, and it soon became clear that many of the contestants formed alliances with others from the show they had previously participated in. While Big Brother and Survivor fought together, Love Island and a few of The Amazing Race cast members were left alone.

However, after the two Love Island contestants left, the host shocked the remaining players by introducing a new format. The format would rely on an algorithm that automatically chooses the pairs from now on. This meant that no two contestants could be paired with each other more than once until the end of the show.

This left The Challenge: USA players shocked, and all the alliances formed so far would not offer any advantage. The pairs would be chosen at random, and each contestant would have to fight for themselves.

It will be interesting to see the dynamics play out between the cast members after this big twist. For example, Angela and Tyson won the challenge and had the power to choose one pair for the elimination round. Although the duo formed a strong alliance in the episode, the twist will eventually pit them against each other and break the alliance.

The CBS show premiered on July 6, 2022 and brought 28 contestants to compete against one another until one male and one female contestant remain. The players were divided into pairs and participated in challenges. Cely Vazquez and Javonny Vega from Love Island Season 3 were the first pair to be eliminated from the show.

Tensions will rise as the season progresses, and the challenges are bound to get more demanding. With many probable twists and turns in the bag, viewers will have to tune in to find out how the players fare for the rest of the season. Readers can keep watching The Challenge: USA on CBS.

