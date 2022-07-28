"Its her only storyline": Fans slam Alyssa after she plans 'revenge' on Big Brother alum Xavier Prather on The Challenge: USA

The Challenge: USA aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame witnessed the classic free fall trivia game that sent the contestants into a whirlwind of emotions. Heights and trivia are classics from the hit series, however, the season has only just begun, so there is more to expect from each challenge.

CBS' version of The Challenge, inspired by the long-standing MTV series of the same name, premiered on July 6, 2022, and has intrigued viewers beyond measure. The exciting format with the ever-changing partners due to the algorithm, the interesting challenges, showmances, and much more make up for a thrilling installment with potential.

In this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, Alyssa decided to take revenge on fellow Big Brother alum Xavier Prather because the latter used her as a pawn on their season. She plotted with Derek Xiao, fellow pawn of The Cookout Alliance, in Season 23 of Big Brother for a payback on this show.

Fans were left unimpressed with Alyssa plotting against Xavier and asked her to overcome Big Brother's deception. One tweeted:

Sasha_Smierce @Sasha_Smierce Take a drink every time Alyssa mentions The Cookout. It’s her only storyline. #thechallengeusa Take a drink every time Alyssa mentions The Cookout. It’s her only storyline. #thechallengeusa

Fans react to The Challenge: USA contestant Alyssa plotting against Xavier

At the start of the episode, Alyssa sat with Derek to plot against Big Brother Cookout Alliance member and winner of Season 23, Xavier Prather. The duo connected on being pawns in their season and wanted revenge from the winner.

In a confessional, Alyssa said:

"The number one ally I have in this game is Derek. We came from Big Brother. We were both backstabbed. Basically me and Derek were pawns in Xavier and the Cookout's game. We really want them to know what that feels like."

However, fans weren't impressed with her strategy and took to social media to express their feelings.

Kimberly @infamousKIM Hold up… Alyssa you’re STILL mad about what happened to you last season of Big Brother??? #TheChallengeUSA Hold up… Alyssa you’re STILL mad about what happened to you last season of Big Brother??? #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/2guUJqNHes

Justin Bass @Just_IN_LIVE Soooo Alyssa and Derek wanna go after X because of some old BS?! Like move on! #TheChallengeUSA Soooo Alyssa and Derek wanna go after X because of some old BS?! Like move on! #TheChallengeUSA

Chill @CHill_cuz Alyssa and Derek played this wrong… they kicking out the people they can beat like do y’all see Desi, Sarah, Ben, Angela, Justine & Tyson… LIKE YALL NOT ABOUT TO BEAT THEM! #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa and Derek played this wrong… they kicking out the people they can beat like do y’all see Desi, Sarah, Ben, Angela, Justine & Tyson… LIKE YALL NOT ABOUT TO BEAT THEM! #TheChallengeUSA

Mel 🔑 @melbrown00



Not a single soul:



Derek & Alyssa every episode: We were pawns in the cookout’s game

#TheChallengeUSA



Nobody:Not a single soul:Derek & Alyssa every episode: We were pawns in the cookout’s game Nobody:Not a single soul:Derek & Alyssa every episode: We were pawns in the cookout’s game #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/qqbAfXgV87

Mimi @onyinyeluv_ I’m tired of hearing Alyssa talk about the cookout🙄 #thechallengeusa I’m tired of hearing Alyssa talk about the cookout🙄 #thechallengeusa

Stephanie @IamSteph81 Alyssa. Get over it girl. It wasn’t like you did anything during BB besides ride Xavier’s coattails. You would t have won. #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa. Get over it girl. It wasn’t like you did anything during BB besides ride Xavier’s coattails. You would t have won. #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/js8IqCZ9kx

Riley @RileyCa54603521 Alyssa is so dumb, like she wanna get rid of X when he helped her get rid of Tiffany. She’s trying to get rid of her numbers for what??? #thechallengeusa Alyssa is so dumb, like she wanna get rid of X when he helped her get rid of Tiffany. She’s trying to get rid of her numbers for what??? #thechallengeusa

202natt @202NATALIEE Alyssa being so upset about the Black people forming an alliance to help a Black person win the game is very weird #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa being so upset about the Black people forming an alliance to help a Black person win the game is very weird #TheChallengeUSA

michael @DWTS_BB Alyssa saying we want [the Cookout] to know what it feels like?? #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa saying we want [the Cookout] to know what it feels like?? #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/rKEzoR1GMa

A quick preview of the previous The Challenge: USA episode

Episode 3 of The Challenge: USA took the contestants on a wild ride with its challenges and gameplay. With participants finding new partners with every episode, some see the algorithm as advantageous, while others are still trying to make sense of the same. Viewers must stay tuned to find out how this plays out for the contestants in the long run.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Declaration of Independence reads:

"Loyalties are tested as a powerful duo starts to raise suspicions among alliances; the lack of chemistry between a new team of mismatched challengers puts their game in serious danger."

While The Challenge: USA partners Dominique and Cashay had trouble adjusting to each other, one simple mistake from the former almost eliminated them from the competition. This meant it was essential for contestants to work well with their partners in the best way they deemed possible.

Meanwhile, Survivor legend Tyson and Big Brother alum Angela have come up with a strong alliance and deal to reach the Top 2. Although it seems to work pretty well for the duo, only time will tell if their connection stays strong. Apart from that, no other strong alliances have been formed in the competition.

By the end of last week's episode of The Challenge: USA, former Survivor contestants Tasha Fox and The Amazing Race alum James Wallington were the next pair to be eliminated from the competition.

The contestants are no strangers to reality television and carry their experience from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

