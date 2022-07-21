"Dom and Cash are polar opposites": Fans slam Domenick and Cashay's partnership in The Challenge: USA

The Challenge: USA aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS.

In this week's episode, Domenick Abbate was partnered with Cashay Proudfoot. However, the two contestants weren't able to work well together as they had preconceived notions about each other. While Domenick felt his partner was not focusing on the game, Cashay criticized him for taking things lightly.

Many fans felt the two weren't the right fit. One tweeted:

The contestants on The Challenge: USA are no strangers to reality television as they have been on shows like Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island and The Amazing Race.

Fans think The Challenge: USA contestants Domenick and Cashay's shouldn't have been paired in this week's epiode

After the first round of this week's challenge, called "Hang On Man," James and Tasha were the first people to go into the elimination round. James has been on the chopping block previously, so he had to up his game.

Kyland and Angela won the challenge and could hence nominate a pair to go up against James and Tasha.

James revealed that he would pitch Justine and fellow The Amazing Race alumnus Leo to keep himself safe in the game. At the same time, players knew that Angela had the strongest alliance with Tyson, and his suggestion would certainly be taken into consideration.

Tyson advised Angela to pick Domenick and Cashay since they lacked chemistry and seemed annoyed at everything they had to say to each other. While Cashay wanted to play it smart, Domenick was ready to go into elimination.

Check out what fans had to say about Domenick and Cashay:

Amy Sposito she/her @amysposito Dom and Shannon seemed to work really well together last week and this week he and Cash are not doing great together #TheChallengeUSA Dom and Shannon seemed to work really well together last week and this week he and Cash are not doing great together #TheChallengeUSA

Carolina Girl @Carolin12618490 Umm Cash is not a member of your crew. Dom is really getting on my nerves. #TheChallengeUSA Umm Cash is not a member of your crew. Dom is really getting on my nerves. #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/zL8HasG3k5

Alana @Alana28191162 Dom and cash are more toxic than Cash and Cinco at this point #TheChallengeUSA Dom and cash are more toxic than Cash and Cinco at this point #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/YIpgN3ogYr

Phillip Prophete @Philltastic1 @GamerVev #TheChallengeUSA The Cash/Dom dynamic is killing me. This came out of nowhere The Cash/Dom dynamic is killing me. This came out of nowhere 😂 @GamerVev #TheChallengeUSA

Jay @jaychallenge1 Dom and cash are so hilarious like they really hate each other LMAOOO #TheChallengeUSA Dom and cash are so hilarious like they really hate each other LMAOOO #TheChallengeUSA

Carolina Girl @Carolin12618490 Cash and Dom are acting like a recently divorced couple that still have to attend parent-teacher conferences together; their confessionals are hilarious lol. #TheChallengeUSA Cash and Dom are acting like a recently divorced couple that still have to attend parent-teacher conferences together; their confessionals are hilarious lol. #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/BQLuzHA2Zm

Sal @TheSaltySal this dom/cash rivalry is actually so random lol #TheChallengeUSA this dom/cash rivalry is actually so random lol #TheChallengeUSA

Jay @jaychallenge1 #TheChallengeUSA This Dom and cash partnership is sending me This Dom and cash partnership is sending me 😂 #TheChallengeUSA

-A @Bb20bay #TheChallengeUSA Dom and Cash as partners has me so weakkkk Dom and Cash as partners has me so weakkkk 😂😂 #TheChallengeUSA

Alana @Alana28191162 Just cause dom is going overboard on cash I hope he gets somebody he don’t like again #TheChallengeUSA Just cause dom is going overboard on cash I hope he gets somebody he don’t like again #TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/LGPNgFkisG

Last week's review: Tiffany Mitchell falls prey to a big blindside that leads to her elimination

Episode 2 of The Challenge: USA aired on July 13, 2022, and saw the Algorithm randomly select new duos. While some were comfortable with their partners, former love interests found it a little awkward.

Former Big Brother alum Tiffany Mitchell got into the bad books of some fellow contestants, which ultimately led to her downfall in the competition.

Former Love Island couple Cinco and Cashay were partnered in the episode, which initiated discussions in the house. However, Shan's news reveal about Cinco and Tiffany's possible fling ahead of the show led people to automatically turn their antennas against Tiffany.

After Tyson and Justine won the first challenge round, they had to nominate a pair to face off against The Amazing Race alumni James and Cayla in the elimination round.

At this point, Tiffany advised Tyson to nominate Enzo and Alyssa. However, little did she know that the Survivor legend had a completely different plan. Dynamics shifted after he confronted Big Brother Season 23 winner Xavier Prather about Tiffany.

Xavier, along with Alyssa, convinced Tyson to nominate Tiffany, considering how smart her game had been previously and what that could mean in the competition.

The Survivor winner thus nominated Tiffany and Cashel against James and Cayla for the final elimination round.

After a cutthroat challenge, Tiffany and Cashel were the second pair to be eliminated from The Challenge: USA.

Although Tiffany played to the best of her abilities, her failure to connect with other contestants led to her downfall.

In The Challenge: USA, contestants can't trust anyone but themselves. Alliances are questioned every step of the way, and strategies can yield the best or worst results for each player.

The Challenge: USA airs every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

