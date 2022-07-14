Who was eliminated on The Challenge: USA episode 2 season 1? Romance reveal, Big Brother deception and more about the CBS show

The Challenge: USA aired its second episode on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour packed time frame saw action and an unexpected elimination. Trust was put to a major test with alliances being questioned. Overall, the episode did feed viewers with much-needed drama until the end.

Big Brother alum Tiffany Mitchell and former Love Island contestant Cashell Barnett were next in line to be eliminated from The Challenge: USA. Although the former thought that she had formed solid alliances and played her strategy, other contestants and her own BB counterparts blindsided her by throwing the star into elimination.

The CBS series premiered on July 6, 2022, and saw 28 contestants putting in their all to constantly move forward in the game until one female and one male contestant are crowned the champions. These players are no strangers to reality television as they brought their experience from shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, Love Island, and Big Brother.

More details on The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 2: Contestants have mixed reactions to algorithm assigning partners

After the season premiere was a big hit, viewers were excited to watch the next episode to see what was in store and who might be the next pair to be eliminated. The episode began with host TJ Lavin announcing the new pairs after last week's surprise twist. The algorithm assigned contestants to their new partners, which some were happy with and some not so much.

The most surprising pair from the algorithm came out to be that of former Love Island couple Cinco Holland Jr. and Cashay Proudfoot. While the duo reeled in the new twist, skeptical of how they would work out due to their lack of communication, Shan Smith broke out a major reveal on the show.

While bonding with other contestants, Shan revealed that Cinco had gotten together with Tiffany Mitchell before coming to The Challenge: USA. Since then, most of the players have had their eye on Tiffany.

For the challenge round, the contestants had to climb up a ladder to a group of spinning tires, collect a series of alphabets, drop into the water and rush back to create as many words as they could in 20 minutes.

Tyson Apostol put his legendary Survivor skills to use along with Big Brother alum Justine Ndiba and emerged victorious, while The Amazing Race alums James and Cayla failed to make even a single word and headed straight into elimination.

The Challenge: USA contestants Tyson and Justine had to choose another pair to compete with James and Cayla for the elimination round. The Survivor legend assured Tiffany that she was safe and took her advice to send Enzo and Alyssa to the final block.

However, dynamics quickly shifted after Alyssa and Xavier convinced Tyson to put their fellow Big Brother alum into elimination. In the elimination round, the winning team put Tiffany and Cashel on the chopping block, along with James and Cayla.

For the final round, the contestants had to memorize a series of shapes shown for ten seconds and form the same series on a board. The Amazing Race alums James and Cayla won the challenge using their experience on the show, which meant Tiffany and Cashel were eliminated.

The Challenge @TheChallenge and RUTHLESS 🥵 game that these reality TV titans have EVER played.



#TheChallengeUSA airs WEDNESDAYS at 9p only on Get ready for the most CUTTHROATand RUTHLESS 🥵 game that these reality TV titans have EVER played.airs WEDNESDAYS at 9p only on @CBS Get ready for the most CUTTHROAT 💥 and RUTHLESS 🥵 game that these reality TV titans have EVER played. 😈 #TheChallengeUSA 🇺🇸 airs WEDNESDAYS at 9p only on @CBS! 📺 https://t.co/tRAkApniXj

Tiffany being blindsided and losing out while playing her strategy says a lot about the game. It is evident that no pair is safe, and each would have to play their own games. Viewers will have to stay tuned in to find out more.

Watch the next episode of The Challenge: USA on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 9.00 pm on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far