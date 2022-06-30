What is Cashay Proudfoot’s job? Reality TV star’s profession explored ahead of her appearance in 'The Challenge: USA'

The Challenge: USA contestant Cashay Proudfoot is a waitress at Smithfield Hall in Brooklyn, New York. She previously appeared on Love Island USA Season 3, where she fell in love with fellow islander Cinco Holland Jr. The two began dating post the show, but after dating for two weeks, the couple announced their break-up, shocking the fans.

Besides being involved in multiple love triangles on Love Island, Cashay Proudfoot also has multiple professions. She is also a dancer, model, and television personality. The reality star will now be showcasing her moves on CBS’ The Challenge: USA, airing on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

All about The Challenge: USA contestant Cashay Proudfoot

Cashay Proudfoot is a model, dancer and reality star who works a day job as a waitress in NY. Her Instagram is filled with many modeling pictures, photoshoots, and a few dance videos.

When it comes to love, one thing that attracts the most to Proudfoot is a man who loves to dance and can accompany her on the dance floor. This is one of her non-negotiable prerequisites: a man who loves to dance. Speaking about her choice, she told Prazzle magazine:

“What I want is someone who dances—I think that’s in my top three—it's almost more important than someone faithful…”

She does not like a man who smokes. It is a big no for her. Speaking about the qualities she is looking for in a man, she told Parade:

"I can't do a man who smokes cigarettes, I need a man who can dance, and I need someone who's emotionally mature."

If given a chance, she would go out on a date with Caleb Corprew, islanders in season 2 of Love Island, as he appeared to be a "fun'" guy. She said:

"He's so fun and has the type of energy that can keep up with me. He's not the type of guy who will go home at midnight. He'll make it to 2:00 a.m."

“Growing up with a big brother,” Proudfoot also “love to wrestle.”

The Challenge: USA Cashay Proudfoot and her relationship

Although looking for love, Proudfoot also had her fair share of heartbreaks. She has been cheated on in the past. Speaking about it, she told the outlet:

"I have been cheated on. I get so flustered when talking about cheating. There's a conversation that can be had to avoid cheating. The moment you feel like you want to cheat on your partner, break up with them."

The 26-years-old reality star appeared on Love Island season 3 in the hope of finding love and instantly formed strong connections with Cinco Holland Jr. when he arrived in the villa on Day 2. After a few ups and downs on the show, Cinco was eliminated from the show, and after five days, Proudfoot also left the show.

The former couple began dating post the show. Proudfoot even referred to Cinco as her boyfriend in her January birthday post. But two weeks later, the couple parted ways and informed fans about their breakup via an Instagram post and asked for privacy.

The single Proudfoot is now ready to get into action once again on The Challenge: USA and compete with 27 other contenders to win $500K.

