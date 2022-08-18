Who was eliminated in The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 7? Big moves eliminate bigger threats, upcoming twist and more

The Challenge: USA aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour packed time frame had viewers witnessing some exciting challenges and significant gameplay that led to one of the biggest threats getting eliminated. As the finale inches closer, contestants have decided to bring their big guns into the game.

In this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, Domenick pledged to break up the big alliance and the major threats in the game - Tyson, Angela, and Kyland. He revealed that all three were strong players with good moves ahead of them and decided to find ways in which he could send one of them home.

Fortunately for Domenick, he and his algorithm partner Cayla won the challenge and nominated Kyland and his partner Kyra for elimination alongside the losers of the challenge, Leo and Alyssa. However, the latter group put their best foot forward and won the final challenge, which meant that Kyland and Kyra went home, and Domenick successfully brought down a significant threat.

What transpired on The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 7?

This week's episode of The Challenge: USA began with host T.J. Lavin getting into the algorithm and assigning new partners for the game.

When former Survivor alums Tyson and Sarah partnered, what followed was a big surprise. The latter already had issues with Tyson when he put her up in elimination after assuring her safety. So it would be difficult for the duo to navigate this challenge.

Back at the compound, an alliance of strong players and masterminds, Tyson, Angela, and Kyland, had begun creating issues with the rest of The Challenge: USA cast members. Domenick wished to make a big move and break up the alliance if given a chance.

Tyson also tried working out his issues with Sarah. However, both knew that it was only on the surface, and tensions were still prevalent.

Meanwhile, The Amazing Race alum Leo received a video call from his girlfriend, who wasn't happy with him being in the game while she was handling his business and personal commitments back home.

After she revealed that the business was incurring losses, he pledged to exit the game. However, after his game partner, Alyssa, made him realize that he was risking her game, he chose to stay back and win some money for his business.

For the main round on The Challenge: USA, contestants had to go through the task of "Wreck-reational driving," where one of the players would be blindfolded as they drove the car, and their partner would direct them to hit fellow cast members' cars and avoid hits to their own vehicle.

While Leo and Angela were the first to lose the competition after they got stuck, Domenick and Cayla were the ones who fought till the end and won the challenge. They had to nominate a pair alongside the losing team to go into the elimination round.

While Leo pledged to be back in the game, Angela and Kyland explained their specific reasons to the challenge winners about why they shouldn't be up on the block. Domenick and Cayla had several options - they could put up one of the stronger threats to ruin the winner's alliance, or they could go with Sarah's plan of getting some money for the finals by putting her and Tyson into elimination.

At the elimination round on The Challenge: USA, Domenick, and Cayla nominated Kyland and Kyra alongside Leo and Alyssa. Although Kyland and Kyra took the initial lead, a few wrong answers cost them their game, and the duo was next to be eliminated from the competition.

By the end of the episode, host T.J. Lavin revealed that there was an upcoming twist in the game. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with him announcing that they were getting rid of the algorithm. The algorithm was dictating the game until now, assigning new partners every week, which was detrimental to how the contestants played their game.

With the algorithm gone, it will be interesting to see how The Challenge: USA cast members deal with the upcoming twist and what's in store for them. If the previews are anything to go by, viewers are in for a lot of drama in the forthcoming episodes as challenges become even more complex and games become personal.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode of The Challenge: USA on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS.

