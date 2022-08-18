Why do fans want Alyssa to be eliminated from The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 7? Cause explored

The Challenge: USA aired a brand-new episode on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The episode saw the contestants participate in a unique challenge and put their best foot forward to gain more power this week. With solid alliances being formed every step of the way, it will be interesting to see how the new partners adopt this week.

On this week's episode of The Challenge: USA, Alyssa quickly went into the bad books. At the start of the episode, Leo received a call from his girlfriend stating that his business was going down. When Leo wanted to leave the competition, his partner Alyssa urged him to stay, which didn't sit well with some fans.

Moreover, fans were still upset with Alyssa, who plotted to get Big Brother Season 23 winner Xavier Prather eliminated. With Alyssa being in the eliminated round, they wanted her out of the competition. One tweeted:

Fans react to The Challenge: USA contestant Alyssa's possibility of going through an elimination

Tonight, fans were keen on Alyssa being eliminated. Fans were upset at her game and her intention of taking Xavier out of the competition. They wanted Alyssa out of the competition. Meanwhile, Alyssa and Leo were in the elimination round after performing poorly alongside Kyland and Kyra.

Pleiadian Starseed @SamFlowers

#TheChallengeUSA Me waiting for Sarah to VOLUNTEER for Elimination against Alyssa.... Me waiting for Sarah to VOLUNTEER for Elimination against Alyssa....#TheChallengeUSA https://t.co/s0L82HwQNo

Richy🐬🌝 @RichDolph11 Throw Kyland in please! Kyland and Alyssa need their karma served to them on a plate #TheChallengeUSA Throw Kyland in please! Kyland and Alyssa need their karma served to them on a plate #TheChallengeUSA

Emily Ward 💜 @omgitsemilyward I can’t believe I’m out here rooting against someone from Big Brother but I deeply hope Alyssa is eliminated tonight #TheChallengeUSA I can’t believe I’m out here rooting against someone from Big Brother but I deeply hope Alyssa is eliminated tonight #TheChallengeUSA

reality tv haver @fractaltea Alyssa was mediocre at big brother and is mediocre at the challenge. I’m not sure where she gets this superiority complex from. #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa was mediocre at big brother and is mediocre at the challenge. I’m not sure where she gets this superiority complex from. #TheChallengeUSA

nicguy101 @nicguy101 Alyssa got last and has to go to elimination. I love karma part 2 so far 🤭 #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa got last and has to go to elimination. I love karma part 2 so far 🤭 #TheChallengeUSA

Colin @murphy17bb Alyssa is out first. This could be her night to go #TheChallengeUSA Alyssa is out first. This could be her night to go #TheChallengeUSA

Will viewers witness a major Survivor deception?

Last week, Survivor alum Sarah Lacina wanted to plot revenge against fellow cast member Tyson Apostol as the latter had promised her safety but put her up for elimination. Sarah vented her frustration of being betrayed by Tyson to her fellow contestants. She felt that it was unfair on his part to make her feel safe and then blindside her.

Meanwhile, Tyson opened up about the same to his fellow The Challenge: USA cast members and revealed that he wouldn't mind if someone sent him into elimination, but a blindside is part of the game and shouldn't be taken personally. He said:

"I'm not giving anybody here permission to put me into elimination, but if you do feel like its the very best thing for your game, and it happens, you know what? I shake your hand and I say 'great move.' You're gonna take it personal? Then guess what? Maybe you shoud just avoid all games."

Sarah's close ally and friend from Survivor, Ben, was furious at Tyson for sending her into elimination. He felt it was disrespectful of the former Survivor winner to go back on his word and almost put her in danger of going home.

Tyson's former partner on The Challenge: USA, Cashay, tried to make amends with Sarah by confessing that Tyson planned to get close with people and form a strong alliance before evicting them from the competition. This revelation irked Sarah even more, and she decided to plot her revenge by putting him into elimination.

The Challenge @TheChallenge Don't miss it tomorrow night at 9p on We're taking bumper cars to a whole new level on this week's episode of #TheChallengeUSA Don't miss it tomorrow night at 9p on @CBS We're taking bumper cars to a whole new level on this week's episode of #TheChallengeUSA! 😎 Don't miss it tomorrow night at 9p on @CBS! 🚘 https://t.co/NCwR1PFJP4

However, it looks like Sarah has something else planned and hasn't decided on getting rid of the Survivor legend yet. Viewers will have to keep watching to determine if her revenge succeeds or gets the best of her game.

The Challenge: USA has been extremely popular amongst viewers. The contestants fighting to win the title have brought their experience from their time on reality shows like The Amazing Race, Survivor, Love Island, and Big Brother. The are formulating strategies to keep themselves safe every week. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which pair emerges victorious.

Keep watching The Challenge: USA on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das