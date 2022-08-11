Who was eliminated on The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 6? Survivor deception, dwindling alliances and more explored

The Challenge: USA aired a new episode on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw the contestants fighting hard for their safety, with some significant powerplay and alliances questioned. While some wanted to be out of the drama as much as possible, others didn't think twice before creating some chaos in the compound.

Despite an intense fight, Derek and Shannon fell short by just a few seconds and ended up being the next pair to be eliminated from the competition. The duo was put on the chopping block by challenge winners Desi and David, considering Shannon was injured. However, contestants applauded her resilience in fighting tooth and nail alongside Derek.

The Challenge: USA has been extremely popular among viewers, primarily because of the fast-paced format, difficulty level of challenges, powerplay, alliances, and a new algorithm that assigns new partners every week. With increasing drama every week, it will be interesting to see how the contestants fare henceforth.

What transpired on The Challenge: USA Season 1 Episode 6?

In last week's elimination round, Tyson put up fellow Survivor alum Sarah as one of the players for elimination even after assuring her safety in the competition. This week's episode began with Sarah venting out her frustration of being betrayed by Tyson to other contestants. She revealed that it wasn't fair on his part to make her feel safe and then blindside her.

Meanwhile, Tyson talked to other cast members of The Challenge: USA and confessed that he wouldn't mind if someone sent him into elimination, but issues shouldn't be taken personally. He said:

"I'm not giving anybody here permission to put me into elimination, but if you do feel like its the very best thing for your game, and it happens, you know what? I shake your hand and I say 'great move.' You're gonna take it personal? Then guess what? Maybe you shoud just avoid all games."

Meanwhile, Sarah's closest ally and fellow Survivor alum Ben was furious at Tyson for backstabbing her into elimination. He felt that it was disrespectful of Tyson to go back on his word. Tyson's former partner Cashay then tried to make amends with Sarah and revealed that the decision was not in her hands and Tyson was the one who said that he would first get people close before evicting them.

This revelation from fellow The Challenge: USA contestants irked Sarah even more, and she began plotting against Tyson. She decided to win the challenge or convince whoever wins to put Tyson and his partner on the block.

During the challenge round, although Tyson and Kyra went into elimination in the beginning as the latter couldn't complete the task due to health issues, they were saved when Enzo and Justine couldn't make it. The latter group was far behind in time than the former and thus went straight into the elimination round.

Meanwhile, Desi and David were the fastest to complete the challenge and had to choose another pair to go up against Enzo and Justine in the elimination challenge. Although the winning pair thought of sending Tyson and Kyra on the block and furthering the chaos, they decided to stay out of the drama and send Derek and Shannon.

The Challenge: USA elimination was a stiff competition. Although Derek and Shannon had a comfortable lead, they failed to strategize and stay consistent, which cost them their game.

This week, Sarah's revenge was put on pause on The Challenge: USA as the contestants went for a non-dramatic way of handling the game. However, the revenge is still brewing hot as she is not done plotting against Tyson. Many alliances will be questioned, and the contestants' fate will keep hanging in the balance until the end, as surprises keep knocking on their door.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Challenge: USA next Wednesday on CBS.

Edited by Sayati Das