Who is Desi Williams from The Challenge USA? Achievements and career of Miss Virginia 2013 explored ahead of Season 1 premiere

The Challenge USA contestant Desiree "Desi" Williams is a multifaceted individual with a highly successful and fulfilling career. Not only did she thrive in the world of beauty pageants, but she also went on to become a physical therapist and earn a doctorate degree. Williams is now all set to star in the upcoming CBS show.

The Survivor star is among 28 reality TV celebrity contestants who will battle it out to emerge as the winner of The Challenge USA.

The Buenos Aires-based show will premiere on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on CBS. All episodes will also be available to stream on the CBS app and on Paramount Plus.

All about The Challenge USA contestant Desi Williams

Desi’s bio on her official website reads:

“Desi served as Miss Virginia USA 2016 and finished as a Top Ten Finalist in the 2016 Miss USA Competition. Prior to winning Miss Virginia USA in 2015, she held several other titles, including Miss Virginia 2013 (competing in the 2014 Miss America Pageant), National Sweetheart 2012, and Miss Hampton University 2011.”

Alongside her successful beauty pageant career, Desi has worked to establish herself in academia. Not only did she serve as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at Hampton University (HU), but she was also appointed the Director of the William R. Harvey Leadership Institute at HU.

Desi reveals in her profile on the CBS website:

“I became an assistant professor at the age of 26 and a program director at the age of 27. They don't just hand out those titles to anyone.”

She co-wrote the book Love Affair With My Hair: Why Black Women Cheat On Health with Heather A. Worthy and became a published author. Moreover, Desi had the opportunity to act in the 2020 film Blindfire which tackled the issue of ingrained racism within the US police force. She has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement on her social media channels.

Desi tries to promote health and wellness every chance she gets, and has worked as a yoga instructor to foster this interest. The 32-year-old has been a spokesperson for Newport News' Annual One City Marathon.

As a contestant on Survivor Season 35, she made quite the impression with her skills and efficiency. Her fellow competitors viewed her as a threat as she won the season’s first individual immunity challenge. Her stint on the show was memorable enough to secure her place in the upcoming CBS show The Challenge USA.

About The Challenge USA

A spinoff to MTV’s The Challenge, the show will bring together reality TV veterans who have featured on popular shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, Love Island, and Big Brother.

The official synopsis of The Challenge USA reads:

“In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents."

Desi Williams will have a shot at bagging the $500,000 cash prize as well as the championship title. The winners of The Challenge USA will also be moving forward to compete in Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: World Championship tournament.

Tune in to CBS on July 6, 2022, at 9.30 PM ET to watch Desi prove her mettle.

