Who is Cely Vazquez from The Challenge USA? California native was the runner-up of Love Island Season 2

Reality TV celebrities from CBS are coming together to participate in the network’s new show, The Challenge :USA. Joining the cast of 28 contestants is Love Island’s Cely Vazquez.

The series, hosted by T.J. Lavin, will also see reality TV veterans from shows like The Amazing Race, Love Island, Survivor and Big Brother.

The spin off of MTV’s The Challenge premieres on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. All episodes will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

All about The Challenge USA contestant Cely Vazquez

A former soccer player, Cely Vazquez has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento. After graduating, the star worked in the state criminal department as a legal secretary.

The "spicy Latina" can speak both English and Spanish with native proficiency and is also a singer and songwriter who loves to play the guitar whenever possible.

A Sacramento resident, Cely was a part of Love Island Season 2. She was known for her often irritating antics on the show and thus wasn't a favorite with the other islanders.

The 26-year-old's CBS bio reads:

Cely is a free-spirited Cali girl who grew up in the sunny, rural town of Manteca.

The Love Island star claims to be an old-fashioned soul who prefers meeting people offline, "like in a coffee shop, at the gym, in a grocery store or on a TV show." This is quite similar to what the other Love Island star on the new show, Cashel Barnett, said about himself.

According to the CBS website, Cely Vazquez has never even downloaded an online dating app.

During her season on Love Island, Cely was paired with Johnny Middlebrooks and they were one of the finalist couples. However, the relationship didn’t last for long and they have since broken up.

Cely also ran a podcast with co-contest Justine Ndiba called As You Should, where the two spoke about Love Island and their love lives.

Cely Vazquez, the former high school cheerleading captain, will next be seen on The Challenge: USA where she will compete for a chance to win a $500,000 cash prize.

About The Challenge: USA

The official synopsis of The Challenge: USA reads:

"Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With the $500,000 grand prize and title of Challenge Champion on the line, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.”

According to the CBS' website, in The Challenge: USA, contestants will initially be given $1000 to start their "individual challenge accounts." However, they will soon have to start battling with the other contestants to increase their "handsome reward."

In each episode, the contestants will be paired with each other on the basis of an algorithm. The contestants will go head-on to try and earn money for their accounts by winning challenges before them and by defeating the opposing contestants.

Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth are the executive producers of the Buenos Aires-based The Challenge: USA. The show has been produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions.

In a teaser, T.J. was seen telling the contestants of The Challenge: USA, which include Cely Vazquez and Cashel Barnett, among others:

"You are all here because you are the greatest competitors from CBS reality shows and to claim the title of America’s best."

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 9.30 pm ET on CBS. Viewers can stream the episodes on Paramount Plus throughout the summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far